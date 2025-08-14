Target Cuts Ties With Ulta Beauty
Earlier in the year, Target introduced more than 2,000 products and nearly 50 new brands in its beauty assortment. Its product assortment comprises top national brands, Target brands, and new, emerging brands, including those created by Black, Latino, female and other diverse founders.
“We know consumers love shopping beauty at Target because it’s Tarzhay at its best: the combination of amazing products and prices you can’t find anywhere else,” said Amanda Nusz, Target’s SVP of essentials and beauty.
Research affirms hot growth for the beauty category. According to the 2025 "State of Beauty" report from NielsenIQ (NIQ), the category posted a 7.8% gain in North America on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. E-commerce, including social commerce that’s exploding across various platforms, is a significant growth driver, while in-store retail sales are holding steady.
“The retailers of the future will need to transform the in-store experience to meet the needs of modern consumers,” the researchers concluded, noting that shoppers appreciate tactile experiences and personalized consultations.
For its part, Ulta Beauty will launch Ulta Beauty Marketplace later this year – a curated online destination designed to engage new brands and audiences.
