Target Cuts Ties With Ulta Beauty

Target Corp. and Ulta Beauty have mutually agreed not to renew the Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop partnership when the current agreement concludes in August 2026. Until then, the Ulta Beauty at Target experience will continue in Target stores and on Target.com.

Both companies remain committed to delivering product availability through the end of the partnership, as well as continuing to support their teams and partners during the transition.

Since launching in 2021, Ulta Beauty at Target has offered beauty enthusiasts the benefit of linking their Ulta Beauty Rewards and Target Circle accounts for added convenience and value. Customers with linked rewards accounts will continue to earn Ulta Beauty Rewards on eligible Ulta Beauty at Target purchases until August 2026.

“We’re proud of our shared success with Ulta Beauty and the experience we’ve delivered together,” said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer at Target. “The magic of shopping for beauty at Target is the combination of on-trend products that delight consumers with an inspiring and convenient shopping experience. We look forward to what’s ahead and remain committed to offering the beauty experience consumers have come to expect from Target – one centered on an exciting mix of beauty brands with continuous newness, all at an unbeatable value.”