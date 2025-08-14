 Skip to main content

Target Cuts Ties With Ulta Beauty

Mass retailer to end specialty shop-in-shop experience
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Ulta at Target
Ulta Beauty and Target have revealed plans to conclude their partnership in 2026.

Target Corp. and Ulta Beauty have mutually agreed not to renew the Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop partnership when the current agreement concludes in August 2026. Until then, the Ulta Beauty at Target experience will continue in Target stores and on Target.com.

Both companies remain committed to delivering product availability through the end of the partnership, as well as continuing to support their teams and partners during the transition.

Since launching in 2021, Ulta Beauty at Target has offered beauty enthusiasts the benefit of linking their Ulta Beauty Rewards and Target Circle accounts for added convenience and value. Customers with linked rewards accounts will continue to earn Ulta Beauty Rewards on eligible Ulta Beauty at Target purchases until August 2026.

“We’re proud of our shared success with Ulta Beauty and the experience we’ve delivered together,” said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer at Target. “The magic of shopping for beauty at Target is the combination of on-trend products that delight consumers with an inspiring and convenient shopping experience. We look forward to what’s ahead and remain committed to offering the beauty experience consumers have come to expect from Target – one centered on an exciting mix of beauty brands with continuous newness, all at an unbeatable value.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Earlier in the year, Target  introduced more than 2,000 products and nearly 50 new brands in its beauty assortment. Its product assortment comprises top national brands, Target brands, and new, emerging brands, including those created by Black, Latino, female and other diverse founders. 

“We know consumers love shopping beauty at Target because it’s Tarzhay at its best: the combination of amazing products and prices you can’t find anywhere else,” said Amanda Nusz, Target’s SVP of essentials and beauty.

Research affirms hot growth for the beauty category. According to the 2025 "State of Beauty" report from NielsenIQ (NIQ), the category posted a 7.8% gain in North America on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. E-commerce, including social commerce that’s exploding across various platforms, is a significant growth driver, while in-store retail sales are holding steady.  

“The retailers of the future will need to transform the in-store experience to meet the needs of modern consumers,” the researchers concluded, noting that shoppers appreciate tactile experiences and personalized consultations. 

For its part, Ulta Beauty will launch Ulta Beauty Marketplace later this year – a curated online destination designed to engage new brands and audiences.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds