Target Appoints Michael Fiddelke as CEO

Target Corp. will have a new top leader come February 1, 2026. The retailer’s board of directors unanimously elected Michael Fiddelke, currently chief operating officer, to succeed Brian Cornell, effective on that date.

Fiddelke will become a member of the board of directors when he takes the helm, while Cornell will transition to the role of executive chair of the board at that time.

"Over the last several years, the board has been executing a deliberate and thoughtful CEO succession process, including an extensive external search and assessment of many strong candidates," said Christine Leahy, lead independent director of Target's board of directors. "It is clear that Michael is the right leader to return Target to growth, refocus and accelerate the company's strategy, and reestablish Target's position as a leader in the highly dynamic and fast-moving retail environment.”

Fiddelke has been with Target for two decades, and in May was tasked with leading the company’s multi-year Enterprise Acceleration Office with the purpose of driving even greater speed and agility across its operations.