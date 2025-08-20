Target Appoints Michael Fiddelke as CEO
"It is truly an honor to be named Target's next chief executive officer. After more than 20 years at Target, I know the power of our brand, the talent of our team, and the special place we hold in retail,” he said. “My history with the company also deepens my sense of responsibility for where Target goes next, and I step into the role with an urgent commitment to drive growth and deliver better results.”
Continued Fiddelke: “I am eager to refocus our strategy and build on the assets and capabilities that have made Target a beloved destination for incredible products and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. And to be clear, we have work to do to reach our full potential. Now's the time to take full advantage of our strengths, embrace change with pace and purpose, and regain our momentum."
Target said that an announcement about the company’s next chief operation officer will be made at a later date.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.