Target Appoints Michael Fiddelke as CEO

Long-tenured leader will take the helm from Brian Cornell, effective Feb. 1, 2026
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Michael Fiddelke Target
Michael Fiddelke will become Target's new CEO early next year.

Target Corp. will have a new top leader come February 1, 2026. The retailer’s board of directors unanimously elected Michael Fiddelke, currently chief operating officer, to succeed Brian Cornell, effective on that date. 

Fiddelke will become a member of the board of directors when he takes the helm, while Cornell will transition to the role of executive chair of the board at that time.

"Over the last several years, the board has been executing a deliberate and thoughtful CEO succession process, including an extensive external search and assessment of many strong candidates," said Christine Leahy, lead independent director of Target's board of directors. "It is clear that Michael is the right leader to return Target to growth, refocus and accelerate the company's strategy, and reestablish Target's position as a leader in the highly dynamic and fast-moving retail environment.”

Fiddelke has been with Target for two decades, and in May was tasked with leading the company’s multi-year Enterprise Acceleration Office with the purpose of driving even greater speed and agility across its operations. 

"It is truly an honor to be named Target's next chief executive officer. After more than 20 years at Target, I know the power of our brand, the talent of our team, and the special place we hold in retail,” he said. “My history with the company also deepens my sense of responsibility for where Target goes next, and I step into the role with an urgent commitment to drive growth and deliver better results.”

Continued Fiddelke: “I am eager to refocus our strategy and build on the assets and capabilities that have made Target a beloved destination for incredible products and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. And to be clear, we have work to do to reach our full potential. Now's the time to take full advantage of our strengths, embrace change with pace and purpose, and regain our momentum."

Target said that an announcement about the company’s next chief operation officer will be made at a later date.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

