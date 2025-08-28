 Skip to main content

Sycamore Completes Acquisition of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Private equity firm acquired business in transaction valued at up to $23.7B
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Walgreens HQ
Walgreens will continue to operate under that name as part of a portfolio of brands that also includes the U.K.-based Boots chain.

New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners has completed its acquisition of retail pharmacy company Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

WBA is an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. With approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America, its consumer brands include Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, No7 Beauty Company and Benavides. 

It's been a sometimes tumultuous past few years for WBA, as Walgreens revealed more than 1,200 store closures and stocks were up and down.

The WBA board of directors approved the Sycamore acquisition in a transaction valued at up to $23.7 billion in March. Sycamore acquired the business in partnership with WBA Executive Chairman Stefano Pessina and his family, who have reinvested 100% of their interests in WBA. 

With its acquisition, Walgreens and the U.K.-based Boots drug store chain will operate as separate stand-alone companies among a portfolio of brands.  

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We look forward to partnering with the management teams at each company, including Walgreens, The Boots Group, Shields Health Solutions, CareCentrix and VillageMD," said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore. "As stand-alone companies under private ownership, they will build on their proud legacies to enhance the customer experience and deepen the trusted relationships they have earned with millions of customers around the world.”

“This milestone begins a new chapter for Walgreens, The Boots Group and the other portfolio businesses,” added Stefano Pessina. “Our family has proudly supported these companies for decades, and we are pleased to continue that commitment alongside Sycamore. Together, we are united in our belief in the future of these organizations and the essential role they play in millions of lives each day.”

With the completion of the acquisition, WBA's common stock has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq. In addition to their cash consideration of $11.45 per WBA share, WBA shareholders will receive one non-transferable right to receive up to an additional $3 in cash per WBA share from the net proceeds of the future monetization of WBA’s debt and equity interests in VillageMD, which includes the Village Medical, Summit Health and CityMD businesses.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, WBA posted a better-than-expected overall third quarter, but one marked by a slowdown in retail sales. The company shared that it was able to beat expectations through cost reductions and an ongoing focus on closing underperforming stores. For the quarter ended May 31, sales grew 7.2% on a year-over-year basis to top $39 billion, while earnings per share dipped by 20 cents. 

The WBA headquarters will remain in the Chicago-area suburb of Deerfield, Ill. WBA is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s  2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds