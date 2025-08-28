Sycamore Completes Acquisition of Walgreens Boots Alliance

“We look forward to partnering with the management teams at each company, including Walgreens, The Boots Group, Shields Health Solutions, CareCentrix and VillageMD," said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore. "As stand-alone companies under private ownership, they will build on their proud legacies to enhance the customer experience and deepen the trusted relationships they have earned with millions of customers around the world.”

“This milestone begins a new chapter for Walgreens, The Boots Group and the other portfolio businesses,” added Stefano Pessina. “Our family has proudly supported these companies for decades, and we are pleased to continue that commitment alongside Sycamore. Together, we are united in our belief in the future of these organizations and the essential role they play in millions of lives each day.”

With the completion of the acquisition, WBA's common stock has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq. In addition to their cash consideration of $11.45 per WBA share, WBA shareholders will receive one non-transferable right to receive up to an additional $3 in cash per WBA share from the net proceeds of the future monetization of WBA’s debt and equity interests in VillageMD, which includes the Village Medical, Summit Health and CityMD businesses.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, WBA posted a better-than-expected overall third quarter, but one marked by a slowdown in retail sales. The company shared that it was able to beat expectations through cost reductions and an ongoing focus on closing underperforming stores. For the quarter ended May 31, sales grew 7.2% on a year-over-year basis to top $39 billion, while earnings per share dipped by 20 cents.

The WBA headquarters will remain in the Chicago-area suburb of Deerfield, Ill. WBA is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.