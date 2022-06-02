Supply Chain Data Collaboration: A Means to Gain Competitive Advantage

Webinar Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET

Wishful thinking won't resolve supply chain challenges, which aren't going away anytime soon. Converging headwinds — including COVID-19, the e-commerce explosion, inflation and the Russian-Ukraine Conflict — are putting great pressure on both retailers and CPG companies to keep pace with demand and mitigate lost sales due to out of stocks. Join us to learn how retailers and suppliers can collaborate to share data, enhance supply chain solutions and drive customer loyalty, ultimately unlocking greater value with a common platform and one view of data to unlock greater visibility and mutual growth.

