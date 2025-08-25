Supersized Driverless Delivery Vehicle On Its Way
Robomart introduces vehicle capable of 500-lb. payload
To Rahim’s point about affordability, people who order groceries for delivery via the RM5 will pay a flat rate of about $3 per order. The company is planning to create its own app for customers to scroll and place orders from participating retailers.
The latest grocery delivery vehicles will be introduced first in Austin, Texas, a city known for other autonomous vehicles and rideshare services.
Robomart was founded in 2018 and introduced its first driverless vehicle that same year. In 2019, the company teamed up with Stop & Shop to offer delivery of meal kits, produce and convenience items. This year’s version that can make multiple stops with several lockers represents its next phase of growth, the company noted.