Supersized Driverless Delivery Vehicle On Its Way

Robomart's new RM5 vehicle can batch orders and travel up to 25 mph on public roads. (Image credit: Robomart photo)

Robotics startup Robomart has unveiled a large delivery vehicle that can carry up to 500 pounds and is about the size of a shuttle bus. The interior of the vehicle, dubbed the RM5, includes 10 lockers that can be filled with customer orders.

According to the Los Angeles-based Robomart, this autonomous vehicle has 50 times the capacity of a drone or a small sidewalk robot. The company also claims it can operate without a driver on public roads, with a top speed of 25 miles per hour and a range of 112 miles.

[RELATED: DoorDash Launches All-Day Drone Delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth]

“Robomart exists to deliver autonomy in a way that finally makes on‑demand delivery work economically,” said Emad Suhail Rahim, co‑founder and chief strategy officer. “With RM5, retailers get a profitable channel for on-demand delivery and consumers get everyday essentials delivered at affordable prices. That’s the future we’re building — an autonomous Instacart that’s actually profitable.”