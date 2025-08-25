 Skip to main content

Supersized Driverless Delivery Vehicle On Its Way

Robomart introduces vehicle capable of 500-lb. payload
Lynn Petrak
Robomart lockers inside (pic from Robomart site)
Robomart's new RM5 vehicle can batch orders and travel up to 25 mph on public roads. (Image credit: Robomart photo)

Robotics startup Robomart has unveiled a large delivery vehicle that can carry up to 500 pounds and is about the size of a shuttle bus. The interior of the vehicle, dubbed the RM5, includes 10 lockers that can be filled with customer orders.

According to the Los Angeles-based Robomart, this autonomous vehicle has 50 times the capacity of a drone or a small sidewalk robot. The company also claims it can operate without a driver on public roads, with a top speed of 25 miles per hour and a range of 112 miles.

“Robomart exists to deliver autonomy in a way that finally makes on‑demand delivery work economically,” said Emad Suhail Rahim, co‑founder and chief strategy officer. “With RM5, retailers get a profitable channel for on-demand delivery and consumers get everyday essentials delivered at affordable prices. That’s the future we’re building — an autonomous Instacart that’s actually profitable.”

To Rahim’s point about affordability, people who order groceries for delivery via the RM5 will pay a flat rate of about $3 per order. The company is planning to create its own app for customers to scroll and place orders from participating retailers.

The latest grocery delivery vehicles will be introduced first in Austin, Texas, a city known for other autonomous vehicles and rideshare services.

Robomart was founded in 2018 and introduced its first driverless vehicle that same year. In 2019, the company teamed up with Stop & Shop to offer delivery of meal kits, produce and convenience items. This year’s version that can make multiple stops with several lockers represents its next phase of growth, the company noted.

