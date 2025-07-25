Superior Grocers Partners With IFCO on Reusable Packaging Containers
“I certainly support our team in implementing simple changes that make a positive impact, and I look forward to seeing the big-picture benefits of the RPC program,” said Superior President Richard Wardell. “In the current business climate, it’s important to identify creative and innovative ways to operate more efficiently. I appreciate the collaboration between my team and the IFCO team on this new project.”
“IFCO is proud to partner with a well-respected retailer like Superior that prioritizes innovation, quality and sustainability,” added Jon Brooks, VP of retail sales at Tampa, Fla.-based IFCO. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for how fresh food gets to the shelf.”
Superior and IFCO will track the program’s success by measuring gains in operational efficiencies, food quality and environmental performance.
Superior Grocers operates more than 70 stores throughout Southern California. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., the company is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.