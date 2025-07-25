Superior Grocers Partners With IFCO on Reusable Packaging Containers

Superior Grocers, which is among Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains, has entered into a partnership with IFCO, a provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, to improve the efficiency and sustainability of its fresh produce supply chain.

The partnership introduces IFCO’s reusable packaging containers (RPCs) for transporting fresh produce across Superior’s distribution and retail network, transitioning the grocer from cardboard and waxed boxes.

“At Superior, we’re always looking for smart ways to improve how we move fresh produce through our supply chain,” noted Jon Holder, Superior’s VP of produce and floral. “Partnering with IFCO and using reusable plastic containers is a practical step forward — they’re sturdier than cardboard, easier to handle in our distribution centers and help us cut down on waste. Most importantly, they help us deliver fresher, higher-quality produce to our customers. It’s a win for efficiency, a win for quality and a win for sustainability.”

The move aims to boost store-level operations and aid workforce efficiency. By using RPCs, Superior expects to reduce shrink, improve food quality and enhance back-room organization to benefit both employees and shoppers.