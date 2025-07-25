 Skip to main content

Superior Grocers Partners With IFCO on Reusable Packaging Containers

SoCal indie aims to improve produce logistics
A new partnership introduces IFCO’s reusable packaging containers for transporting fresh produce across Superior Grocers’ distribution and retail network.

Superior Grocers, which is among Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains, has entered into a partnership with IFCO, a provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, to improve the efficiency and sustainability of its fresh produce supply chain.

The partnership introduces IFCO’s reusable packaging containers (RPCs) for transporting fresh produce across Superior’s distribution and retail network, transitioning the grocer from cardboard and waxed boxes.

“At Superior, we’re always looking for smart ways to improve how we move fresh produce through our supply chain,” noted Jon Holder, Superior’s VP of produce and floral. “Partnering with IFCO and using reusable plastic containers is a practical step forward — they’re sturdier than cardboard, easier to handle in our distribution centers and help us cut down on waste. Most importantly, they help us deliver fresher, higher-quality produce to our customers. It’s a win for efficiency, a win for quality and a win for sustainability.”

The move aims to boost store-level operations and aid workforce efficiency. By using RPCs, Superior expects to reduce shrink, improve food quality and enhance back-room organization to benefit both employees and shoppers.

“I certainly support our team in implementing simple changes that make a positive impact, and I look forward to seeing the big-picture benefits of the RPC program,” said Superior President Richard Wardell. “In the current business climate, it’s important to identify creative and innovative ways to operate more efficiently. I appreciate the collaboration between my team and the IFCO team on this new project.”

“IFCO is proud to partner with a well-respected retailer like Superior that prioritizes innovation, quality and sustainability,” added Jon Brooks, VP of retail sales at Tampa, Fla.-based IFCO. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for how fresh food gets to the shelf.”

Superior and IFCO will track the program’s success by measuring gains in operational efficiencies, food quality and environmental performance.

Superior Grocers operates more than 70 stores throughout Southern California. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., the company is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

