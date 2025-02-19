 Skip to main content

Sullivan’s Grocery Breaks Ground on Mississippi Store

Indie plans to open site in Brandon in 2026 Mississippi
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Groundbreaking of new Sullivans
Members of the Sullivan family and local officials broke ground on a new Sullivan's Marketplace in Brandon, Miss., near Jackson.

Sullivan's Grocery, which operates nine supermarkets in the South, is widening its footprint. This week, the independent, family-run grocer held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 10th location in Brandon, Miss.

Set to open in mid-2026, the new Sullivan’s Marketplace on Orleans Way will span 35,000 square feet. As with other stores, this one will offer locally grown produce, fresh meat that is butchered in-house, and fresh bakery and dairy offerings, along with an array of center-store groceries and household essentials. Curbside pickup is available through the Sullivan’s app, and the grocery offers a VIP rewards program with digital coupons, rewards points and a “Bread and Milk Club” with deals on those staples. 

[RELATED: Progressive Grocer Names the Outstanding Independents for 2025]

Members of the Sullivan family were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony and were joined by city and county officials. With 23,000 residents, Brandon is a fast-growing suburb of Jackson, Miss., and the new grocery store is one of several commercial businesses that have opened or will open in the community.

Co-owner Parker Sullivan told a local TV reporter that the site fits with the grocer’s growth plans. “We appreciate Brandon for accepting us. We stood here almost exactly a year ago to make the announcement that we’re here. It took a little longer than we anticipated, but I think we have something special that we’ll bring to Brandon,” he said.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

All locations are former Big Lots stores
Ollie's

Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close

Kroger-owned banner in Northfield not renewing lease when it lapses this fall
Mariano's

Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

Sources say divestiture plan has been in the works in recent weeks
Winn-Dixie Store Teaser

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Winn-Dixie Miami Teaser

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Albertsons Storefront Washington UT Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds