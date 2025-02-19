Sullivan’s Grocery Breaks Ground on Mississippi Store

Sullivan's Grocery, which operates nine supermarkets in the South, is widening its footprint. This week, the independent, family-run grocer held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 10th location in Brandon, Miss.

Set to open in mid-2026, the new Sullivan’s Marketplace on Orleans Way will span 35,000 square feet. As with other stores, this one will offer locally grown produce, fresh meat that is butchered in-house, and fresh bakery and dairy offerings, along with an array of center-store groceries and household essentials. Curbside pickup is available through the Sullivan’s app, and the grocery offers a VIP rewards program with digital coupons, rewards points and a “Bread and Milk Club” with deals on those staples.

Members of the Sullivan family were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony and were joined by city and county officials. With 23,000 residents, Brandon is a fast-growing suburb of Jackson, Miss., and the new grocery store is one of several commercial businesses that have opened or will open in the community.

Co-owner Parker Sullivan told a local TV reporter that the site fits with the grocer’s growth plans. “We appreciate Brandon for accepting us. We stood here almost exactly a year ago to make the announcement that we’re here. It took a little longer than we anticipated, but I think we have something special that we’ll bring to Brandon,” he said.