The Strategy Behind Pop-Up Grocers

In Search of Space and Suppliers

Asked about what goes into the decision process to bring a temporary store to a certain area, Schildt replies: “We assess where the brands we work with would want to go, where they want to support retail expansion and/or validate sales for future distribution, and we also ask our community where they are interested in visiting us. Additionally, we look at where there is a high concentration of spending in natural products, as well as where there is CPG innovation/a community of CPG startups. Once we’ve determined the city in which we’ll land, we decide upon the right neighborhood and search for a short-term lease.”

As for cultivating with unique suppliers and local producers, she considers that “the best part of the job! We love scouring the internet and independent stores across the country to identify new brands and their founders. We’ve worked with many of our partners time and time again, and it brings us great joy to watch them grow, as we have.”

When it comes to the design of the shops, much depends on geography. “For the most part, we travel with our major fixtures, such as our shelves and fridges,” notes Schildt. “So, the design process for each location entails localizing the shop through signage, florals and other details. We try to bring in elements of each city to our digital content as well. For example, we’ve used column props in our product shots for D.C. We build and merchandise a full, beautiful store in just a couple of weeks, and we break it down in just a few days. It’s laborious, but it’s also a lot of fun.”

In terms of future plans, Schildt reveals: “We’ll continue to pop up across the country! We’re also busy planning the opening of our first permanent store, which we don’t see as a pivot. We’ll be able to use that space as a reliable destination for discovery, for consumers, and for exposure and visibility for brands. We’ll maintain the essence of the pop-up in our continuous rotation of new products that are exclusively better-for-you. And we’ll build on the experiential nature of Pop Up Grocer with ongoing in-store programming, as well as a café. We are the world’s first experience-first grocery store, and we are excited to continue to evolve our platform with new formats and ways in which to bring that to life.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: After this column went to press, Pop Up Grocer revealed that it would open its first permanent location this winter in New York City.