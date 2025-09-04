In-Store Bakery Provider Removing Synthetic Colors
To support the transition, Rise has a dedicated team and is working closely with global ingredient partners to ensure a smooth and successful transition. The company is leveraging colors powered by a variety of natural sources to deliver vibrant, visually appealing results across applications.
According to the company, all reformulated products will undergo rigorous testing to ensure that they meet Rise's high standards for performance, quality and product consistency.
In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under the guidance of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took the first steps to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the food supply.
FDA started the process to revoke authorization for two dyes, Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange, in the coming months. The agency emphasized that it will work with food industry partners to transition from the other six synthetic dyes by the end of next year.
A few months after FDA’s announcement, The Kraft Heinz Co. revealed that it will remove the use of Food Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors in its products. The venerable CPG, which doesn’t use artificial colors in 90% of its products, said that it's removing or replacing FD&C colors in remaining items that currently contain such ingredients. The use of these synthetic dyes will be phased out of existing products in the CPG’s portfolio by the end of 2027.
Meanwhile, Rise Baking began removing Red 3 and other synthetic colors from its portfolio in 2024 and is on track to complete the transition ahead of regulatory requirements. The company will continue to share updates and implementation timelines with customers in the months ahead.