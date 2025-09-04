 Skip to main content

In-Store Bakery Provider Removing Synthetic Colors

Rise Baking Co. to complete removal across portfolio by end of next year
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Rise Baking Co.
Rise Baking Company is taking a steps to eliminate synthetic colors from all of its products by the end of 2026.

North American bakery manufacturer Rise Baking Co. has revealed a company-wide commitment to eliminate synthetic colors from products across its portfolio by the end of 2026. 

Formed in 2013, Minneapolis-based Rise Baking produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies and more, Rise includes such brands as Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, and Bakestone Brothers. 

While the majority of Rise Baking’s products don't use synthetic colors, work is well underway to eliminate them across its broad portfolio. For instance, the company said that its Brill Simplicous Buttercremes, showcased at this year’s International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show, are leveraging cutting-edge color technology to create buttercremes made without synthetic colors that deliver the same smooth texture and fluffy mouthfeel that customers know and love.

"At Rise, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we’re committed to staying ahead of industry expectations to make it easier for our customers to do the same," said Brian Zellmer, CEO of Rise Baking Co. "Eliminating synthetic colors is a meaningful step in our broader efforts to enhance product transparency and meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands without compromising the quality and reliability our partners count on every day."

To support the transition, Rise has a dedicated team and is working closely with global ingredient partners to ensure a smooth and successful transition. The company is leveraging colors powered by a variety of natural sources to deliver vibrant, visually appealing results across applications.

According to the company, all reformulated products will undergo rigorous testing to ensure that they meet Rise's high standards for performance, quality and product consistency. 

In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under the guidance of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took the first steps to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the food supply.  

FDA started the process to revoke authorization for two dyes, Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange, in the coming months. The agency emphasized that it will work with food industry partners to transition from the other six synthetic dyes by the end of next year. 

A few months after FDA’s announcement, The Kraft Heinz Co. revealed that it will remove the use of Food Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors in its products. The venerable CPG, which doesn’t use artificial colors in 90% of its products, said that it's removing or replacing FD&C colors in remaining items that currently contain such ingredients. The use of these synthetic dyes will be phased out of existing products in the CPG’s portfolio by the end of 2027. 

Meanwhile, Rise Baking began removing Red 3 and other synthetic colors from its portfolio in 2024 and is on track to complete the transition ahead of regulatory requirements. The company will continue to share updates and implementation timelines with customers in the months ahead.

