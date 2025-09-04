In-Store Bakery Provider Removing Synthetic Colors

Rise Baking Company is taking a steps to eliminate synthetic colors from all of its products by the end of 2026.

North American bakery manufacturer Rise Baking Co. has revealed a company-wide commitment to eliminate synthetic colors from products across its portfolio by the end of 2026.

Formed in 2013, Minneapolis-based Rise Baking produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies and more, Rise includes such brands as Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, and Bakestone Brothers.

While the majority of Rise Baking’s products don't use synthetic colors, work is well underway to eliminate them across its broad portfolio. For instance, the company said that its Brill Simplicous Buttercremes, showcased at this year’s International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show, are leveraging cutting-edge color technology to create buttercremes made without synthetic colors that deliver the same smooth texture and fluffy mouthfeel that customers know and love.

"At Rise, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we’re committed to staying ahead of industry expectations to make it easier for our customers to do the same," said Brian Zellmer, CEO of Rise Baking Co. "Eliminating synthetic colors is a meaningful step in our broader efforts to enhance product transparency and meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands without compromising the quality and reliability our partners count on every day."