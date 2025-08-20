Stop & Shop Slashes Everyday Prices at All Eastern Massachusetts Stores

Along with price cuts, Stop & Shop offers shoppers promotions and sale prices on 10,000-plus products each week in its weekly ad. Further, the GO Rewards Loyalty program allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for dollars off their next grocery purchase, free products or gas savings.

As an added value to the GO Rewards program, Stop & Shop gives away a free full-sized product every month to customers who check in at the Savings Station Kiosk in every store, with no purchase necessary. The kiosks aim to make it easier for all customers to activate digital coupons and personalized offers from their GO Rewards loyalty account, with no smartphone, internet access or computer required.

Additional ways to save at Stop & Shop include the Deal Lock program, which enables customers to take advantage of lower prices longer with savings on hundreds of items for weeks at a time, and Meal Deals, consisting of a protein on sale plus several complementary items to complete a meal for a family of four.

Meanwhile, on the shopping experience front, Stop & Shop has removed paper bag fees for customers in Massachusetts (except for where locally mandated), and new, lower prices on such key bakery items as muffins and sheet cakes.

The banner has also continued its remodeling strategy in the state, delivering a fresh new look at local stores in Natick, Framingham, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Acton and other locations over the past year. Stop & Shop has also focused on making deals more accessible to all customers by reworking its weekly ad to ensure that the offers featured on its cover don’t require a digital coupon.

Last October, the chain implemented similar measures at all 25 of its Rhode Island stores.

Stop & Shop employs 50,000-plus associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.