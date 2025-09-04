Stop & Shop Introduces Seasonal Private Label Products

Stop & Shop has added new soup varieties to its Nature's Promise own brand.

The arrival of September brings with it cooler weather and some new seasonal products at Stop & Shop, as the grocer expands its private-label product assortment with some unique offerings.

The Quincy, Mass.-based grocer is introducing new takes on a classic dip with its limited-time Taste of Inspirations sweet hummus. Now in stores, the apple pie hummus is creamy and spiced and is said to be reminiscent of a slice of homemade apple pie.

[RELATED: The Rise of Cheap Premium]

Mid-September will see the arrival of the grocer’s new pumpkin hummus. This creamy hummus is said to transform the flavors of classic pumpkin pie into a shareable snack, blending real pumpkin with hints of spice. Both dip flavors can be paired with graham crackers, apples and other fresh fruits.

Under the Nature’s Promise own brand, a new line of prepared soups is hitting store shelves. Selections include classic chicken noodle, cozy tomato basil, savory minestrone and rich butternut squash, and provide shoppers the option of grabbing a hearty meal on the go.