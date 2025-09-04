 Skip to main content

Stop & Shop Introduces Seasonal Private Label Products

New assortment of fall-themed items ranges from soups to donuts and creamers
Greg Sleter
Stop & Shop Flavors
Stop & Shop has added new soup varieties to its Nature's Promise own brand.

The arrival of September brings with it cooler weather and some new seasonal products at Stop & Shop, as the grocer expands its private-label product assortment with some unique offerings.

The Quincy, Mass.-based grocer is introducing new takes on a classic dip with its limited-time Taste of Inspirations sweet hummus. Now in stores, the apple pie hummus is creamy and spiced and is said to be reminiscent of a slice of homemade apple pie. 

Mid-September will see the arrival of the grocer’s new pumpkin hummus. This creamy hummus is said to transform the flavors of classic pumpkin pie into a shareable snack, blending real pumpkin with hints of spice. Both dip flavors can be paired with graham crackers, apples and other fresh fruits.

Under the Nature’s Promise own brand, a new line of prepared soups is hitting store shelves. Selections include classic chicken noodle, cozy tomato basil, savory minestrone and rich butternut squash, and provide shoppers the option of grabbing a hearty meal on the go.

For coffee lovers, Nature’s Promise Organic will now include a pumpkin creamer. Made with organic ingredients, the creamer will be available in mid-September.

“Fall is a season all about comfort, and we’re excited to deliver that to our customers in new and exciting ways this year,” said Lee Nicholson, executive vice president and chief merchant at Stop & Shop. “Our goal is to make it easy and affordable for our shoppers to bring home the tastes and experiences that make this season so special.”

Additionally, Stop & Shop is bringing back its Fall Fest bakery lineup. The assortment will include traditional favorites such as classic apple cider and pumpkin donuts, donut holes, muffins and pumpkin madeleine cookies. A new addition this year is the stuffed pumpkin muffin, which is filled with cream cheese frosting.

The grocer’s new Farm-to-Table Floral Program will feature locally grown mahogany sunflowers, dahlias and more from farms in New York and New Jersey. The varieties are available across select stores with the mix designed to help shoppers bring the beauty of fall indoors.

