Stop & Shop Introduces Seasonal Private Label Products
For coffee lovers, Nature’s Promise Organic will now include a pumpkin creamer. Made with organic ingredients, the creamer will be available in mid-September.
“Fall is a season all about comfort, and we’re excited to deliver that to our customers in new and exciting ways this year,” said Lee Nicholson, executive vice president and chief merchant at Stop & Shop. “Our goal is to make it easy and affordable for our shoppers to bring home the tastes and experiences that make this season so special.”
Additionally, Stop & Shop is bringing back its Fall Fest bakery lineup. The assortment will include traditional favorites such as classic apple cider and pumpkin donuts, donut holes, muffins and pumpkin madeleine cookies. A new addition this year is the stuffed pumpkin muffin, which is filled with cream cheese frosting.
The grocer’s new Farm-to-Table Floral Program will feature locally grown mahogany sunflowers, dahlias and more from farms in New York and New Jersey. The varieties are available across select stores with the mix designed to help shoppers bring the beauty of fall indoors.
This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.