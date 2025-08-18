Stop & Shop to Close Fulfillment Centers in Connecticut
Just about a year ago, Stop & Shop closed five underperforming stores in Connecticut. This summer, the company announced a new integrated marketing campaign emphasizing the value and trust that shoppers can place in the banner.
Also this month, Stop & Shop is holding its third annual register campaign benefiting the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. From now through Sept. 7, customers can donate or round up at checkout to help combat hunger among students in grades pre-K through college.
“A growing number of economic challenges has made the need for school food pantries greater than ever,” said President Roger Wheeler. “As a neighborhood grocer, we feel a deep responsibility to support the communities we serve, and that starts with ensuring students have access to the food they need to thrive.”
Stop & Shop employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.