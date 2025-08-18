 Skip to main content

Stop & Shop to Close Fulfillment Centers in Connecticut

2 warehouses will cease operations this fall as retailer tightens up e-comm business
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Stop & Shop is shutting down fulfillment centers adjacent to stores in Norwalk and Windsor, Conn.

Stop & Shop is streamlining operations, shuttering two distribution centers in Connecticut. The grocer, an Ahold Delhaize USA  banner, confirmed that its facilities in the towns of Windsor and Norwalk will wind down sometime in the fall.

The DCs are used to fulfill online orders and are located next to brick-and-mortar Stop & Shop stores. According to the regional retailer, the 150 or so employees who work at those sites will be offered other career opportunities within the company. 

“These wareroom closures will not impact our local customers in Connecticut who can continue to shop with us online for pickup or home delivery after the facility’s closure. With this shift, we look forward to delivering an even better omnichannel customer experience with more options for same-day pickup and delivery, plus an even broader assortment of products,” spokesperson Jennifer Barr told a local news site, adding that Stop & Shop’s e-commerce business continues to be robust and the changes were made to best meet the needs of local customers. 

Just about a year ago, Stop & Shop closed five underperforming stores in Connecticut. This summer, the company announced a new integrated marketing campaign emphasizing the value and trust that shoppers can place in the banner.

Also this month, Stop & Shop is holding its third annual register campaign benefiting the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. From now through Sept. 7, customers can donate or round up at checkout to help combat hunger among students in grades pre-K through college. 

“A growing number of economic challenges has made the need for school food pantries greater than ever,” said President Roger Wheeler. “As a neighborhood grocer, we feel a deep responsibility to support the communities we serve, and that starts with ensuring students have access to the food they need to thrive.”

Stop & Shop employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.

