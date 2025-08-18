Stop & Shop to Close Fulfillment Centers in Connecticut

Stop & Shop is streamlining operations, shuttering two distribution centers in Connecticut. The grocer, an Ahold Delhaize USA banner, confirmed that its facilities in the towns of Windsor and Norwalk will wind down sometime in the fall.

The DCs are used to fulfill online orders and are located next to brick-and-mortar Stop & Shop stores. According to the regional retailer, the 150 or so employees who work at those sites will be offered other career opportunities within the company.

“These wareroom closures will not impact our local customers in Connecticut who can continue to shop with us online for pickup or home delivery after the facility’s closure. With this shift, we look forward to delivering an even better omnichannel customer experience with more options for same-day pickup and delivery, plus an even broader assortment of products,” spokesperson Jennifer Barr told a local news site, adding that Stop & Shop’s e-commerce business continues to be robust and the changes were made to best meet the needs of local customers.