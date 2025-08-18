Stater Bros. Workers Ratify New Contract
The contract immediately went into effect for more than 12,000 Stater Bros. workers, who are part of the Grocery Workers Rising contract campaign. Grocery Workers Rising consists of 65,000 essential grocery workers employed throughout Southern California at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Stater Bros., Gelson’s and Super A stores. Workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions voted to ratify new contracts last month.
Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.
Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions are banners of Albertsons Cos., which, as of June 14, operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.
Founded in 1951 as an upscale food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 26 premium food and beverage markets throughout Southern California, as well as one ReCharge by Gelson’s premium convenience store in Santa Ana, Calif.
Commerce, Calif.-based Super A Foods is a privately held chain of eight grocery stores catering especially to Latino and Asian consumers in the Los Angeles area.