 Skip to main content

Stater Bros. Workers Ratify New Contract

12K-plus SoCal employees covered by deal
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Stater Bros. Labor Contract Main Image
A new labor contract ratified by Stater Bros. grocery workers has gone into effect for more than 12,000 employees of the company in Southern California.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 135, 324, 770, 1167 and 1428 voted on Aug. 15 to ratify a new three-year contract with Southern California grocer Stater Bros. The deal was reached after months of negotiations and active participation from thousands of Stater Bros. employees. 

Alleging intimidation and bullying on the part of Stater Bros., the five locals noted in a joint statement: “Our members fought to ensure their jobs would be sufficient to feed their own families and afford health benefits and a dignified retirement at the end of a long career. They fought for safety measures so they wouldn’t be afraid of going to work.

“Their fight took to the streets where they organized numerous rallies, marches and boycotts that showed their power. They stood up and demonstrated their unity by signing petitions and wearing buttons. These actions and their courage to stand up to their employer built the strength needed to reach this agreement. Only by rising up together and pushing back on Stater Bros.’ illegal behavior were our members able to make a change in their workplaces that will benefit both all grocery workers and customers in the future.“

Asked by Progressive Grocer for comment, Stater Bros. released its own statement: “Stater Bros. Markets is pleased that members of the UFCW voted to ratify a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with us. We worked diligently to reach an agreement that supports our teammates with fair wages and strong benefits while continuing to deliver value and hold the line on prices for our customers.“

[RELATED: Gelson’s Workers Come to Tentative Agreement on New Contract]

Among the key provisions of the agreement are:

  • Considerable wage increases
  • A new supplemental pension plan for retired workers
  • Increased health care benefit contributions and quicker health care eligibility requirements for new hires
  • Staffing language that includes the union in evaluating staffing levels to address efficient operation of the store, the health and safety of employees, and the quality of customer service
  • Safety language that empowers workers to keep their workplaces safe from hazards
  • Protections of  the bargaining unit to protect against subcontracting union work
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The contract immediately went into effect for more than 12,000 Stater Bros. workers, who are part of the Grocery Workers Rising contract campaign. Grocery Workers Rising consists of 65,000 essential grocery workers employed throughout Southern California at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Stater Bros., Gelson’s and Super A stores. Workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions voted to ratify new contracts last month

Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions are banners of Albertsons Cos., which, as of June 14, operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

Founded in 1951 as an upscale food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 26 premium food and beverage markets throughout Southern California, as well as one ReCharge by Gelson’s premium convenience store in Santa Ana, Calif. 

Commerce, Calif.-based Super A Foods is a privately held chain of eight grocery stores catering especially to Latino and Asian consumers in the Los Angeles area.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds