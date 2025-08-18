Stater Bros. Workers Ratify New Contract

A new labor contract ratified by Stater Bros. grocery workers has gone into effect for more than 12,000 employees of the company in Southern California.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 135, 324, 770, 1167 and 1428 voted on Aug. 15 to ratify a new three-year contract with Southern California grocer Stater Bros. The deal was reached after months of negotiations and active participation from thousands of Stater Bros. employees.

Alleging intimidation and bullying on the part of Stater Bros., the five locals noted in a joint statement: “Our members fought to ensure their jobs would be sufficient to feed their own families and afford health benefits and a dignified retirement at the end of a long career. They fought for safety measures so they wouldn’t be afraid of going to work.

“Their fight took to the streets where they organized numerous rallies, marches and boycotts that showed their power. They stood up and demonstrated their unity by signing petitions and wearing buttons. These actions and their courage to stand up to their employer built the strength needed to reach this agreement. Only by rising up together and pushing back on Stater Bros.’ illegal behavior were our members able to make a change in their workplaces that will benefit both all grocery workers and customers in the future.“

Asked by Progressive Grocer for comment, Stater Bros. released its own statement: “Stater Bros. Markets is pleased that members of the UFCW voted to ratify a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with us. We worked diligently to reach an agreement that supports our teammates with fair wages and strong benefits while continuing to deliver value and hold the line on prices for our customers.“

Among the key provisions of the agreement are: