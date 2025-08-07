 Skip to main content

Stater Bros. and Union Employees Reach Deal, Averting Strike

Labor agreement nets higher wages and better benefits
Lynn Petrak
Stater Bros employees
Members of the UFCW Local will vote this week to ratify a new contract with Stater Bros. in Southern California.

A union representing more than 12,000 employees of Stater Bros. Markets in Southern California has come to terms with the grocer, in a deal that scuttles a previously announced potential strike. The agreement was reached after several days at the negotiating table, and now goes to a vote for ratification.

Although specifics were not shared, the agreement between Stater Bros. and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324 involves more wages and better benefits related to staffing, pensions and healthcare access, UFCW reported. As a result of the bargain, a previously scheduled boycott of a Stater Bros. store in Huntington Beach, Calif., has been cancelled.

In an email to Progressive Grocer, the grocer affirmed the tentative deal. “Negotiations were conducted in good faith, with both sides working hard to reach a fair deal that supports our teammates and holds the line on prices for our customers. We appreciate the collaborative effort and are encouraged that the union is recommending the agreement for ratification,” a spokesperson declared.

In its own statement, the UFCW thanked its members. “This victory wouldn’t have been possible without the power of our collective action. We look forward to sharing and discussing the details of this agreement with our coworkers before we make our voices heard during the voting process.”

The Stater Bros. union members are part of UFCW’s “Grocery Workers Rising” contact campaign. That campaign involves grocery employees across Southern California, many of whom have ratified new contracts with supermarket employers including Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Super A.

Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

