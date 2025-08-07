Stater Bros. and Union Employees Reach Deal, Averting Strike

In an email to Progressive Grocer, the grocer affirmed the tentative deal. “Negotiations were conducted in good faith, with both sides working hard to reach a fair deal that supports our teammates and holds the line on prices for our customers. We appreciate the collaborative effort and are encouraged that the union is recommending the agreement for ratification,” a spokesperson declared.

In its own statement, the UFCW thanked its members. “This victory wouldn’t have been possible without the power of our collective action. We look forward to sharing and discussing the details of this agreement with our coworkers before we make our voices heard during the voting process.”

The Stater Bros. union members are part of UFCW’s “Grocery Workers Rising” contact campaign. That campaign involves grocery employees across Southern California, many of whom have ratified new contracts with supermarket employers including Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Super A.

Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.