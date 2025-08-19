Sprouts Farmers Market's Hot Streak Continues
Meanwhile, the retailer is in hiring mode for other soon-to-be-revealed stores in Woodbridge, N.J., Apple Valley, Calif., and Kyle, Texas. Those outposts are slated to open in October.
As Sprouts widens its physical store footprint and builds on a momentum that includes a 17% yearly lift in net sales during the second quarter, the company is positioning itself for growth in other ways. This week, the company announced a new $1 billion share repurchase plan.
The new repurchase program of its common shares replaces the previous authorization that had about $143 million remaining.
“Our ongoing share repurchase program reflects our robust cash flow generation and our board's confidence in our strategy and the potential of our business. We are committed to delivering long-term value for our investors by prioritizing investments that foster business growth while also returning excess free cash flow to our shareholders through the ongoing repurchase program,” explained CFO Curtis Valentine.
Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.