Sprouts Farmers Market's Hot Streak Continues

Grocer opens trio of stores and announces $1B share repurchase authorization
Lynn Petrak
Another Sprouts outpost is set to open in Carson City, Nev., at North Carson Crossing.

There are more shoots of growth at Sprouts Farmers Market, which is adding more sites to its roster and updated its share repurchase plan. The fast-growing specialty grocer, which just posted strong quarterly results, is entering new communities around the country.

Coming up on Aug. 22, people in the Charlotte, N.C., market can check out the latest store there at 110 E. 36th Street. The grand opening will include a formal ribbon cutting on opening day and a “pop-up” party and other activities during the first weekend. Customers can also score a 20% discount when signing up for the Sprouts rewards program and take home a reusable goodie bag if they are among the first 200 shoppers on the first day of business. 

Next, on Aug. 29, the retailer is cutting the ribbon on a store in Knoxville, Tenn. As with other Sprouts, this one at 9622 Kingston Pike will carry a variety of products from local suppliers, including produce from nearby farmers in Tennessee. 

Later, on Sept. 5, Sprouts will unveil a store at 3193 Market Street in Carson City, Nev. Similar opening festivities and specials are planned for that outpost. 

Meanwhile, the retailer is in hiring mode for other soon-to-be-revealed stores in Woodbridge, N.J., Apple Valley, Calif., and Kyle, Texas. Those outposts are slated to open in October.

As Sprouts widens its physical store footprint and builds on a momentum that includes a 17% yearly lift in net sales during the second quarter, the company is positioning itself for growth in other ways. This week, the company announced a new $1 billion share repurchase plan.

The new repurchase program of its common shares replaces the previous authorization that had about $143 million remaining. 

“Our ongoing share repurchase program reflects our robust cash flow generation and our board's confidence in our strategy and the potential of our business. We are committed to delivering long-term value for our investors by prioritizing investments that foster business growth while also returning excess free cash flow to our shareholders through the ongoing repurchase program,” explained CFO Curtis Valentine.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.

