Sprouts Farmers Market's Hot Streak Continues

There are more shoots of growth at Sprouts Farmers Market, which is adding more sites to its roster and updated its share repurchase plan. The fast-growing specialty grocer, which just posted strong quarterly results, is entering new communities around the country.

Coming up on Aug. 22, people in the Charlotte, N.C., market can check out the latest store there at 110 E. 36th Street. The grand opening will include a formal ribbon cutting on opening day and a “pop-up” party and other activities during the first weekend. Customers can also score a 20% discount when signing up for the Sprouts rewards program and take home a reusable goodie bag if they are among the first 200 shoppers on the first day of business.

Next, on Aug. 29, the retailer is cutting the ribbon on a store in Knoxville, Tenn. As with other Sprouts, this one at 9622 Kingston Pike will carry a variety of products from local suppliers, including produce from nearby farmers in Tennessee.

Later, on Sept. 5, Sprouts will unveil a store at 3193 Market Street in Carson City, Nev. Similar opening festivities and specials are planned for that outpost.