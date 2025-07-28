Sprouts Farmers Market Refinances Credit Facility
“While the openings in 2025 will enhance store density in our existing footprint, we are also looking towards expansion in new regions as we develop market plans for the Midwest and the Northeast,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.
The company reported that its sales jumped 19%, totaling $2.2 billion, in Q1 ended March 30.
According to Sprouts, this growth was driven by an 11.7% increase in comparable-store sales and robust new store performance. The company's private label also contributed 24% to total sales.
Diluted earnings per share reached $1.81, reflecting a 62% increase compared with the same period last year.
Second-quarter earnings will be reported on July 30.
Meanwhile, Sprouts officially launched its loyalty program last week. Shoppers in the retailer’s home state of Arizona can now sign up for Sprouts Rewards and take advantage of a variety of personalized offers.
Sprouts reported that the program will expand to other stores across its footprint. By the end of 2025, customers around the country will be able to sign up.
Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.