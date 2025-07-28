 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market Refinances Credit Facility

Move allows specialty grocer to fund operations and expansion
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts Farmers Market Fayetteville NC Main Image
Sprouts Farmers Market revises credit facility.

Specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has revealed the closing of a $600 million revolving credit facility under a credit agreement dated as of July 25. The revolving credit facility refinances the company’s previous $700 million revolving credit facility, which was replaced in connection with Sprouts’ entry into the new revolving credit facility. 

Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It touts a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. The healthy grocer’s carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products features lifestyle-friendly ingredients that are plant-based and gluten-free, among other attributes. 

Arranged with JPMorgan Chase Bank, the revolving credit facility contains terms and conditions substantially similar to the company’s previous facility, with a commitment expiration date of July 2030, revised pricing terms for loans and commitments thereunder, and additional covenant flexibility. 

At closing, Sprouts had no outstanding borrowings, and letters of credit of $23 million outstanding, under the revolving credit facility, with a remaining availability of $577 million.

“While we plan to continue to fund operations and unit growth through our robust cash-flow generation, this facility provides Sprouts with financial flexibility as we grow,” said Curtis Valentine, CFO of Sprouts.

Sprouts set a course to open at least 35 new stores in 2025 and is well on its way. The specialty grocer is currently in hiring mode for locations expected to be up and running over the next several weeks in Texas, Nevada, Tennessee and North Carolina.

“While the openings in 2025 will enhance store density in our existing footprint, we are also looking towards expansion in new regions as we develop market plans for the Midwest and the Northeast,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

The company reported that its sales jumped 19%, totaling $2.2 billion, in Q1 ended March 30. 

According to Sprouts, this growth was driven by an 11.7% increase in comparable-store sales and robust new store performance. The company's private label also contributed 24% to total sales.

Diluted earnings per share reached $1.81, reflecting a 62% increase compared with the same period last year. 

Second-quarter earnings will be reported on July 30. 

Meanwhile, Sprouts officially launched its loyalty program last week. Shoppers in the retailer’s home state of Arizona can now sign up for Sprouts Rewards and take advantage of a variety of personalized offers.

Sprouts reported that the program will expand to other stores across its footprint. By the end of 2025, customers around the country will be able to sign up.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.

