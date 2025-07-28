Sprouts Farmers Market Refinances Credit Facility

Specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has revealed the closing of a $600 million revolving credit facility under a credit agreement dated as of July 25. The revolving credit facility refinances the company’s previous $700 million revolving credit facility, which was replaced in connection with Sprouts’ entry into the new revolving credit facility.

Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It touts a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. The healthy grocer’s carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products features lifestyle-friendly ingredients that are plant-based and gluten-free, among other attributes.

Arranged with JPMorgan Chase Bank, the revolving credit facility contains terms and conditions substantially similar to the company’s previous facility, with a commitment expiration date of July 2030, revised pricing terms for loans and commitments thereunder, and additional covenant flexibility.

At closing, Sprouts had no outstanding borrowings, and letters of credit of $23 million outstanding, under the revolving credit facility, with a remaining availability of $577 million.

“While we plan to continue to fund operations and unit growth through our robust cash-flow generation, this facility provides Sprouts with financial flexibility as we grow,” said Curtis Valentine, CFO of Sprouts.

Sprouts set a course to open at least 35 new stores in 2025 and is well on its way. The specialty grocer is currently in hiring mode for locations expected to be up and running over the next several weeks in Texas, Nevada, Tennessee and North Carolina.