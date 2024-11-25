Sprouts Farmers Market Readies 2nd Delaware Location

Sprouts will work with local Delaware farmers, such as Fifer Orchards and JIM Rash Watermelons, to source local produce. Through its food rescue program, the Middletown store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale to the Food Bank of Delaware.

The grocer's other Delaware store is located in Wilmington.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 22, the fast-growing grocer opened its first outpost in the state of Wyoming. Additionally, the company will open a location in San Jose, Calif., at 375 N. Capitol Avenue, as well as a location in Downey, Calif., at 12060 Lakewood Boulevard, on Dec. 6.

Sprouts also debuted a new store in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 8, in Studio City, Calif., on Nov. 15, and in Georgetown, Texas, on Nov. 22.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG revealed during its Grocery Impact event on Nov. 5 that Sprouts has been named Retailer of the Year for 2024. More to come on this achievement in the Nov/Dec issue.