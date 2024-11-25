 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market Readies 2nd Delaware Location

Fast-growing grocer opening additional new stores in California on Dec. 6
Emily Crowe
Sprouts is bolstering its presence on the East Coast with a new location in the state of Delaware.

Sprouts Farmers Market is growing again, this time in the state of Delaware. The grocer will cut the ribbon on its new store in the city of Middletown on Dec. 6.

The store, located at 431 Middletown Warwick Road, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:45 a.m. that morning, and the doors will officially open at 7 a.m. Through Dec. 8, the grocer will hold a variety of activities, including a “pop-up party” and a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce and more. 

“I am pleased to announce the arrival of Sprouts Farmers Market to the Town of Middletown. This new addition to our community not only provides access to fresh, healthy food options but also creates job opportunities for our residents,” said Mayor Kenneth L. Branner Jr. “The Town of Middletown continues to grow and attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors, and Sprouts Farmers Market is a welcome addition to our town.”

Sprouts will work with local Delaware farmers, such as Fifer Orchards and JIM Rash Watermelons, to source local produce. Through its food rescue program, the Middletown store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale to the Food Bank of Delaware.  

The grocer's other Delaware store is located in Wilmington. 

Meanwhile, on Nov. 22, the fast-growing grocer opened its first outpost in the state of Wyoming. Additionally, the company will open a location in San Jose, Calif., at 375 N. Capitol Avenue, as well as a location in Downey, Calif., at 12060 Lakewood Boulevard, on Dec. 6.

Sprouts also debuted a new store in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 8, in Studio City, Calif., on Nov. 15, and in Georgetown, Texas, on Nov. 22. 

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG revealed during its Grocery Impact event on Nov. 5 that Sprouts has been named Retailer of the Year for 2024. More to come on this achievement in the Nov/Dec issue.

