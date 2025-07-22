Sprouts Farmers Market Officially Kicks Off Loyalty Program

Sprouts Farmers Market, which has been testing a rewards program in different states, is rolling out the program nationwide by the end of this year.

Following a pilot program, Sprouts Farmers Market has officially launched its loyalty program. Shoppers in the retailer’s home state of Arizona can now sign up for Sprouts Rewards and take advantage of a variety of personalized offers.

Sprouts reported that the program will expand to other stores across its footprint. By the end of 2025, customers around the country can sign up and reap rewards.

[RELATED: Sprouts Farmers Market On Pace for Slew of Openings Before End of ‘25]

Among other features, the loyalty program awards members points for every shopping trip and offers early access to seasonal finds and exclusive digitals savings. Personalization extends to content and recommendations based on individual shopping preferences and to tailored perks. Members can also click through members-only recipes and share their feedback about products from emerging brands.

Sprouts started testing the loyalty program last year. The company is poised to share its second quarter financial results on July 30.

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.