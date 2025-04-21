Sprouts Farmers Market to Feature Mushrooms in Eco-Friendly Packaging
“As a business which focuses on responsibly grown mushrooms, from start to finish, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers practice sustainability and inspire others,” added Malouff-Quintana. “Packaging can be a powerful tool — using eco-friendly materials sends the message that we are serious about helping the environment.”
The new 8-ounce flow-wrapped bamboo tills will start appearing on Sprouts store shelves in Denver this month.
SMC is in the midst of transitioning away from heavy plastics and non-recyclable packaging, with the aim of reducing its overall carbon footprint and further supporting its retail partners with environmentally conscious solutions.
Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, as well as PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.