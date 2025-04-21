Sprouts Farmers Market to Feature Mushrooms in Eco-Friendly Packaging

This month, South Mill Champs' new 8-ounce flow-wrapped bamboo tills of mushrooms will start appearing on Sprouts Farmers Market store shelves in Denver.

Sprouts Farmers Market has joined forces with North American mushroom grower and supplier South Mill Champs (SMC) to introduce flow-wrapped bamboo tills for its mushroom products, becoming the first retailer to stock SMC’s mushrooms in this cutting-edge, eco-friendly packaging.

“We are dedicated to continuous improvements in our sustainable growing practices,” noted Sandy Malouff-Quintana, VP of fresh sales at Kennett Square, Pa.-based SMC. “Our responsible production methods allow us to grow and produce wholesome mushroom products for consumers, foodservice and retail.”

[RELATED: 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025]

The new packaging system consists of flow wrap made from BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) film and bamboo tills, offering several advantages over traditional plastic mushroom tills, according to SMC. The BOPP film perforation permits natural evaporation, helping to maintain optimal quality, extending shelf life, preventing discoloration from condensation and lowering the risk of spoilage caused by excess moisture. Further, the flow wrap technology lessens material waste, since the film is precisely cut to fit each product.

In contrast to traditional plastic tills, the bamboo tills are recyclable and biodegradable. Additionally, bamboo is a rapidly renewable resource that uses less water than trees and can be harvested without over-harvesting. Naturally heat resistant with minimal moisture absorption, SMC’s bamboo tills currently use no chemical coatings and are made without fossil fuels.