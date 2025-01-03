Sprouts Farmers Market Exec Appointed to USDA’s Organic Standards Board

Andrea Hatziyannis, Sprouts Farmers Market’s category strategy manager, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Organic Standards Board (NOSB).

Amanda Felder, organic integrity and environmental compliance manager at Salinas, Calif.-based produce provider Taylor Farms, was also appointed to NOSB.

Felder and Hatziyannis were appointed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to serve a five-year term, beginning this month.

The NOSB is an advisory body to the secretary of agriculture, providing recommendations on policies governing the production and distribution of organic food and products. This includes reviewing and developing the National List of Approved and Prohibited Substances. The NOSB is composed of 15 members from across the organic community.