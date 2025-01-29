 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market Discloses Florida Growth Plans

7+ stores slated to open across state, with more than 650 associates to be hired
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts Farmers Market Tampa FL Main Image
Sprouts Farmers Market has big plans for Florida in 2025.

Sprouts Farmers Market has revealed plans for significant expansion in 2025, focusing particularly on Florida. This strategic growth aims to bring more than seven new stores to locations across the Sunshine State. The new locations will offer Sprouts’ signature selection of fresh and organic produce, responsibly sourced meat and seafood, and a wide variety of innovative, better-for-you products.

The expansion is expected to have a major impact on local communities by creating more than 650 jobs throughout Florida, including such positions as clerks, assistant department managers and upper management roles. Further, the new stores will support partnerships with area farmers, suppliers and community organizations. Those interested in applying for open positions and learning about team member benefits can do so online.  

[RELATED: Sprouts Farmers Market Confident in Long-Term Growth Potential]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Ahead of the openings of two new Florida locations, Sprouts will host two hiring events, one for its Coconut Creek store, which is scheduled to open on Friday, April 25, and the other for its East Boynton Beach location, which is slated to open on Friday, April 4. 

Sprouts’ first new Florida location is set to open in St. Johns on Jan. 31, with other stores to debut across greater Orlando and St. Petersburg, as well as in Palm Beach County.

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 33,000 associates and operates more than 430 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company its Retailer of the Year for 2024

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds