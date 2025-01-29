Sprouts Farmers Market Discloses Florida Growth Plans

Ahead of the openings of two new Florida locations, Sprouts will host two hiring events, one for its Coconut Creek store, which is scheduled to open on Friday, April 25, and the other for its East Boynton Beach location, which is slated to open on Friday, April 4.

Sprouts’ first new Florida location is set to open in St. Johns on Jan. 31, with other stores to debut across greater Orlando and St. Petersburg, as well as in Palm Beach County.

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 33,000 associates and operates more than 430 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company its Retailer of the Year for 2024.