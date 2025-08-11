Specialty Food Association Approves New Board Officers and Directors
“The strength of the SFA comes from our engaged members and the steady leadership of our board,” said SFA President Bill Lynch. “I want to thank every member who took time to vote this year. We’re deeply grateful to the dedicated volunteer leaders who will help shape our direction and drive our mission forward in the years ahead.”
Directors continuing to serve on the board in 2025-26 are as follows:
Class of 2025-26
- Michael Reich Hanson Faso Sales & Marketing
- Dwight Richmond Town & Country Market
- Pierre Abushacra Firehook
- Scott Jensen Kosmos Q
Class of 2026-27
- Sarah Masoni Oregon State University Food Innovation Center
- James Ren GoodSAM
- Rodd Willis BeyondBrands
- Loralie Holly Texas Tamale Co./Brazos Legends
In addition to the board of directors, 35-plus SFA members were appointed to serve on SFA councils and committees for the 2025-26 term, helping to guide the organization’s approach to such critical services and programs as membership, trade shows, buyer engagement, community, and inclusion and belonging.
Founded in 1952, SFA is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry and represents more than 4,000 businesses worldwide. It owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire* and the sofi Awards, the last of which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.