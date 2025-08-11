Specialty Food Association Approves New Board Officers and Directors

SFA has elected its board officers for for the 2025-6 term.

After a voting period that took place in the spring and early summer, members of the Specialty Food Association (SFA) have approved a new group of board officers and directors for the 2025-26 term. The new roster was revealed at SFA’s Annual Member Meeting on Thursday, June 26.

The following directors have been appointed board officers for 2025-26:

Board Chair: Pierre Abushacra, Firehook

Vice Chair : Scott Jensen, Kosmos Q

Treasurer : Dwight Richmond, Town & Country Markets

Secretary : Sarah Masoni, Oregon State University Food Innovation Center

Immediate Past Chair : Nona Lim

“I’m super honored to be stepping into this role and especially excited to be doing it at a time when so many new independent makers and innovators are relying on the SFA to launch and grow their businesses,” noted Abushacra.

SFA’s board of directors is responsible for the overall governance of the New York-based trade association as a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt organization. Board members are all actively involved in the business or management of SFA member companies in good standing.

Three new directors have also joined the board: Heather Brand, of Thrive Market; Lucia Conejo-Mir, of Ines Rosales USA LLC; and Harrison, Kahn of Vermont Creamery. Victoria Ho, of Khalo Inc., was re-elected.

Each of these directors will serve a three-year term through June 2028.