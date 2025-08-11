 Skip to main content

Specialty Food Association Approves New Board Officers and Directors

Roster includes Town & Country Markets’ Dwight Richmond, Thrive Market’s Heather Brand
SFA has elected its board officers for for the 2025-6 term.

After a voting period that took place in the spring and early summer, members of the Specialty Food Association (SFA) have approved a new group of board officers and directors for the 2025-26 term. The new roster was revealed at SFA’s Annual Member Meeting on Thursday, June 26. 

The following directors have been appointed board officers for 2025-26: 

  • Board Chair: Pierre Abushacra, Firehook
  • Vice Chair: Scott Jensen, Kosmos Q
  • Treasurer: Dwight Richmond, Town & Country Markets
  • Secretary: Sarah Masoni, Oregon State University Food Innovation Center
  • Immediate Past Chair: Nona Lim  

“I’m super honored to be stepping into this role and especially excited to be doing it at a time when so many new independent makers and innovators are relying on the SFA to launch and grow their businesses,” noted Abushacra. 

SFA’s board of directors is responsible for the overall governance of the New York-based trade association as a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt organization. Board members are all actively involved in the business or management of SFA member companies in good standing.  

Three new directors have also joined the board: Heather Brand, of Thrive Market; Lucia Conejo-Mir, of Ines Rosales USA LLC; and Harrison, Kahn of Vermont Creamery. Victoria Ho, of Khalo Inc., was re-elected. 

Each of these directors will serve a three-year term through June 2028.   

“The strength of the SFA comes from our engaged members and the steady leadership of our board,” said SFA President Bill Lynch. “I want to thank every member who took time to vote this year. We’re deeply grateful to the dedicated volunteer leaders who will help shape our direction and drive our mission forward in the years ahead.” 

Directors continuing to serve on the board in 2025-26 are as follows:  

Class of 2025-26 

  • Michael Reich Hanson Faso Sales & Marketing
  • Dwight Richmond Town & Country Market
  • Pierre Abushacra Firehook
  • Scott Jensen Kosmos Q 

Class of 2026-27 

  • Sarah Masoni Oregon State University Food Innovation Center
  • James Ren GoodSAM
  • Rodd Willis BeyondBrands
  • Loralie Holly Texas Tamale Co./Brazos Legends 

In addition to the board of directors, 35-plus SFA members were appointed to serve on SFA councils and committees for the 2025-26 term, helping to guide the organization’s approach to such critical services and programs as membership, trade shows, buyer engagement, community, and inclusion and belonging.  

Founded in 1952, SFA is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry and represents more than 4,000 businesses worldwide. It owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire* and the sofi Awards, the last of which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.

