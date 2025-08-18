SpartanNash Expanding Supermercado Nuestra Familia Banner

SpartanNash is bringing its Supermercado Nuestra Familia banner to Topeka, Kan., this November. The nearly 50,000-square-foot space, located at the corner of 29th Street and California Avenue, marks the fifth Supermercado Nuestra Familia store in SpartanNash’s footprint and the first of its kind in Kansas.

The Supermercado Nuestra Familia concept was established in 2013, and the Hispanic grocery experience includes a full-service carniceria, tortilleria, a cocina with fresh cheeses, creams and handmade favorites including tamales, enchiladas, beans and rice, alongside an assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables, and dried chiles and spices. The store also features the convenience of a one-stop shop for other everyday grocery staples.

