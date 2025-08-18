SpartanNash Expanding Supermercado Nuestra Familia Banner
SpartanNash opened its fourth Hispanic concept store earlier this year in Omaha, Neb., in a space that was previously a Family Fare location.
It came to light in June that SpartanNash entered into a definitive merger agreement with C&S Wholesale, under which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. The deal is expected to close in late 2025.
With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.