SpartanNash Expanding Supermercado Nuestra Familia Banner

New location marks company’s 1st concept outpost in the state of Kansas
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
SpartanNash Supermercado
SpartanNash is preparing to open its fifth Hispanic grocery concept in Kansas.

SpartanNash is bringing its Supermercado Nuestra Familia banner to Topeka, Kan., this November. The nearly 50,000-square-foot space, located at the corner of 29th Street and California Avenue, marks the fifth Supermercado Nuestra Familia store in SpartanNash’s footprint and the first of its kind in Kansas.

The Supermercado Nuestra Familia concept was established in 2013, and the Hispanic grocery experience includes a full-service carniceria, tortilleria, a cocina with fresh cheeses, creams and handmade favorites including tamales, enchiladas, beans and rice, alongside an assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables, and dried chiles and spices. The store also features the convenience of a one-stop shop for other everyday grocery staples.

"The brand-new location reflects the tastes and traditions of Topeka's vibrant Hispanic community. Shoppers will enjoy exceptional service from our Associates and a terrific assortment of authentic Hispanic grocery items," said Djouma Barry, SpartanNash SVP and chief retail officer. "And, as we welcome Topeka Associates into our food solutions company, we're eager to integrate them into our People First culture and provide them with the tools and training for success."

SpartanNash opened its fourth Hispanic concept store earlier this year in Omaha, Neb., in a space that was previously a Family Fare location. 

It came to light in June that SpartanNash entered into a definitive merger agreement with C&S Wholesale, under which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. The deal is expected to close in late 2025.

With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

