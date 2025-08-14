SpartanNash CEO Touts ‘Strong Profitability’ in Q2
Other fiscal 2025 highlights for SpartanNash included cash generated from operating activities of $112.6 million, compared with last year’s $132.1 million; a net long-term debt-to-adjusted EBITDA-ratio of 2.7x, a sequential improvement from the 2.9x logged at the end of the first quarter; capital expenditures and IT capital of $56.2 million, compared with $73.4 million in the year-ago period; and returning $15.5 million to shareholders through dividends.
Under the company’s merger agreement with C&S, the wholesaler will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in late 2025, subject to certain customary closing conditions, among them company shareholder approval and applicable regulatory approvals.
In light of the pending transaction, SpartanNash didn’t host a quarterly earnings conference call or provide fiscal 2025 financial guidance.
With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100.