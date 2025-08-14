 Skip to main content

SpartanNash CEO Touts ‘Strong Profitability’ in Q2

Results driven by gross margin improvements, contributions from recent acquisitions
According to SpartanNash, its Q2 net earnings were lower because of costs associated with a pending merger with C&S Wholesale Grocers, depreciation and amortization, enterprise-wide organizational realignment, and higher incentive compensation.

For its 12-week second quarter ended July 12, food solutions company SpartanNash has reported a net sales increase of 1.8% to $2.27 billion, driven by contributions from recent acquisitions in the retail segment and partly offset by lower volume in the wholesale segment. 

Wholesale segment net sales fell 3.0% to $1.51 billion, which SpartanNash primarily attributed to reduced case volumes in the national accounts customer channel and the elimination of intercompany sales to the recently acquired Fresh Encounter stores. These declines were partly offset by higher sales in the military customer channel. 

Retail segment net sales grew 12.8% to $762.9 million because of incremental sales from recently acquired stores, while retail comparable-store sales dipped 0.5% because of lower unit volumes, according to the company.

SpartanNash’s Q2 net earnings were $6.2 million or 18 cents per diluted share, compared with $11.5 million or 34 cents per diluted share for the year-ago period, with adjusted EPS of 54 cents, compared with last year’s 59 cents. The company noted that its net earnings were lower because of costs associated with the pending merger with C&S Wholesale Grocers, depreciation and amortization, enterprise-wide organizational realignment, and higher incentive compensation. These impacts were partly offset by an improved wholesale segment gross margin rate, lower restructuring and asset impairment charges, and reduced corporate administrative costs. 

The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $68.7 million, versus $64.5 million for the year-ago period. SpartanNash attributed this to the factors noted above, excluding the unfavorable increase in noncash expenses, primarily depreciation and amortization, that affected its adjusted EPS.

“I’m proud of our team’s continued focus and efforts to execute on the strategic plan, which delivered strong profitability driven by cost savings and expanded margins,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “Our performance remains ahead of our expectations as we work to maximize shareholder value. Closing the C&S transaction remains a top priority, and we are energized by the opportunity to deliver even greater value to hometown grocery stores and shoppers across the country.” 

Other fiscal 2025 highlights for SpartanNash included cash generated from operating activities of $112.6 million, compared with last year’s $132.1 million; a net long-term debt-to-adjusted EBITDA-ratio of 2.7x, a sequential improvement from the 2.9x logged at the end of the first quarter; capital expenditures and IT capital of $56.2 million, compared with $73.4 million in the year-ago period; and returning $15.5 million to shareholders through dividends.

Under the company’s merger agreement with C&S, the wholesaler will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in late 2025, subject to certain customary closing conditions, among them company shareholder approval and applicable regulatory approvals.

In light of the pending transaction, SpartanNash didn’t host a quarterly earnings conference call or provide fiscal 2025 financial guidance.

With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100. 

