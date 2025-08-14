SpartanNash CEO Touts ‘Strong Profitability’ in Q2

According to SpartanNash, its Q2 net earnings were lower because of costs associated with a pending merger with C&S Wholesale Grocers, depreciation and amortization, enterprise-wide organizational realignment, and higher incentive compensation.

For its 12-week second quarter ended July 12, food solutions company SpartanNash has reported a net sales increase of 1.8% to $2.27 billion, driven by contributions from recent acquisitions in the retail segment and partly offset by lower volume in the wholesale segment.

Wholesale segment net sales fell 3.0% to $1.51 billion, which SpartanNash primarily attributed to reduced case volumes in the national accounts customer channel and the elimination of intercompany sales to the recently acquired Fresh Encounter stores. These declines were partly offset by higher sales in the military customer channel.

Retail segment net sales grew 12.8% to $762.9 million because of incremental sales from recently acquired stores, while retail comparable-store sales dipped 0.5% because of lower unit volumes, according to the company.

SpartanNash’s Q2 net earnings were $6.2 million or 18 cents per diluted share, compared with $11.5 million or 34 cents per diluted share for the year-ago period, with adjusted EPS of 54 cents, compared with last year’s 59 cents. The company noted that its net earnings were lower because of costs associated with the pending merger with C&S Wholesale Grocers, depreciation and amortization, enterprise-wide organizational realignment, and higher incentive compensation. These impacts were partly offset by an improved wholesale segment gross margin rate, lower restructuring and asset impairment charges, and reduced corporate administrative costs.

The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $68.7 million, versus $64.5 million for the year-ago period. SpartanNash attributed this to the factors noted above, excluding the unfavorable increase in noncash expenses, primarily depreciation and amortization, that affected its adjusted EPS.