SpartanNash Appoints New Leader for Private Label Division

SpartanNash’s private label division has a new leader as Jason Ulichnie has been named vice president of OwnBrands Marketing.

He will oversee management of SpartanNash’s private-label portfolio, which includes product development and brand equity for Our Family, Fresh and Finest by Our Family, and Finest Reserve by Our Family for company-operated stores and wholesale customers.

"As we continue to take our brand-building to the next level, Jason will be an important addition to our marketing leadership team," said Erin Storm, senior vice president and chief marketing officer with SpartanNash. "His knowledge in leading category transformation to drive profitable growth and culinary innovation will benefit our independent retail customers as well as our Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market shoppers."

Ulichnie has more than 20 years of retail and restaurant industry experience at Schnuck Markets Inc. and Brinker International. In his new position at SpartanNash, he will manage product innovation, pricing and promotions, forecasting and sourcing, working cross-functionally to enhance the OwnBrands portfolio, and elevate brand presence.

He previously served as vice president, merchandising, Own Brands for Schnuck Markets and held senior leadership roles at Southeastern Grocers, Walmart and Brinker International, the casual dining company that owns, operates, and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants.

This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.