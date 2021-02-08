Sparkling Reviews for Our Surface Cleaners

Our customers continue to rave about both of our surface cleaners. MaryLee G. took the time to email us and say, “I loved the product.” Kristen S. said, “…I literally love it!!” and, “I’m in love with The OhSo Co. Kitchen & Surface Cleaner.” And Lavina D. said, “WOW! The best cleaner I’ve ever used…This cleaner is the best at cutting grease and doesn’t leave anything behind.” Real people. Real comments.

Customers are loving what’s inside the bottle and how well it works. We knew our target audience would seek out a product like this. That’s why we put our key features right on the front of the bottle. Non-toxic, biodegradable, no colorants, paraben free, cruelty free, no bleach, and more. Both the kitchen and glass cleaner have a delightful citrus scent that leaves clean surfaces smelling great—not with a lingering chemical smell like most cleaners.

The OhSo Co. Surface Cleaners for kitchen and glass are in stock and ready to ship immediately. We can react quickly to your inventory needs and help you keep your shelves full. Clean up your bottom line with products that move. Visit www.TheOhSoCo.com or call 334-541-4070 to learn more.