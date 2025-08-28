SPAR Group Reveals Leadership Transitions

Mike Matacunas, president and CEO of services company SPAR Group Inc., which offers comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands, will retire from the company this October after nearly five years at the helm. Meanwhile, William Linnane, SPAR Group’s global chief strategy and growth officer, has been appointed president, effective immediately. Additionally, Global COO Kori Belzer is retiring, and Global Chief Commercial Officer Ron Lutz will become an executive advisor to the company as of Aug. 29.

“I am honored to step into the role of president at SPAR, continuing to drive key initiatives to help boost profitability and delight our clients,” said Linnane. “Through a collaboration with the SPAR Group leadership team, employees and board, we will keep growing the company and delivering outstanding results for our clients.”

Having joined Auburn Hills, Mich.-based SPAR Group in 2021, Matacunas led a multi-year transformation of the business. Under his guidance, the company bolstered its market position by exiting international joint ventures, doubling the U.S. and Canadian businesses, boosting profitability, ramping up digital innovation and expanding into new segments.

Matacunas also led SPAR Group’s growth strategy, with a focus on attracting experienced retail and services professionals to drive the long-term success of the company. As a result, the company is now poised to deliver against the largest new-business pipeline in its 50-year history while maintaining relationships across some of the world’s best retail and brand companies.