SPAR Group Reveals Leadership Transitions

Matacunas to retire while Linnane steps into role of president
Mike Matacunas

Mike Matacunas, president and CEO of services company SPAR Group Inc., which offers comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands, will retire from the company this October after nearly five years at the helm. Meanwhile, William Linnane, SPAR Group’s global chief strategy and growth officer, has been appointed president, effective immediately. Additionally, Global COO Kori Belzer is retiring, and Global Chief Commercial Officer Ron Lutz will become an executive advisor to the company as of Aug. 29.

“I am honored to step into the role of president at SPAR, continuing to drive key initiatives to help boost profitability and delight our clients,” said Linnane. “Through a collaboration with the SPAR Group leadership team, employees and board, we will keep growing the company and delivering outstanding results for our clients.”

Having joined Auburn Hills, Mich.-based SPAR Group in 2021, Matacunas led a multi-year transformation of the business. Under his guidance, the company bolstered its market position by exiting international joint ventures, doubling the U.S. and Canadian businesses, boosting profitability, ramping up digital innovation and expanding into new segments. 

Matacunas also led SPAR Group’s growth strategy, with a focus on attracting experienced retail and services professionals to drive the long-term success of the company. As a result, the company is now poised to deliver against the largest new-business pipeline in its 50-year history while maintaining relationships across some of the world’s best retail and brand companies.

William Linnane

“Under Mike’s leadership, SPAR Group has been transformed,” affirmed James Gillis, executive chairman of the SPAR Group board of directors. “His vision and passion have set a high standard that will continue to guide the business for years to come. William is uniquely qualified to lead SPAR through this transition, bringing a blend of expertise in operations, innovation and digital transformation, which will create continuity and support SPAR’s next chapter.”

Linnane came to SPAR in 2021 as a member of its executive leadership team, playing a key role in elevating the brand's U.S. and global perception. In his most recent role, he helped bring new clients to the company and solidify SPAR’s position as a leader in the merchandising and remodel services industries. Before his time at SPAR, Linnane held senior executive roles at Sears, Eason Retail and U.K. food retailer Tesco.

“I’ve worked closely with William over the past several years and witnessed firsthand his deep understanding of what it takes for a services business to grow and evolve,” said Matacunas. “Combined with his steadfast commitment to SPAR and its clients, I’m confident William is the right leader to shepherd the company through this transition as we continue to enhance our position as a leading retail and brand services business. It has been a privilege to lead SPAR Group through a period of exciting change, and I am so proud of what the team has achieved together.”

