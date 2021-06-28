Sown Organic Oat Creamer

Global plant-based food and beverage company SunOpta has introduced Sown, which it describes as one of the first organic oat coffee creamers on the market, in response to soaring demand for plant-based food and beverage options. The product launch is part of SunOpta’s multipronged go-to-market strategy to leverage the company’s recent $26 million investment in an oat base processing facility in Minnesota. The facility uses a proprietary enzymatic process to turn whole oats into products without the bitter, chalky taste that other, less sophisticated processes create. Custom-crafted from SunOpta’s own proprietary recipe using organic oats sourced from North American growers, the USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified product line comes in three flavors: Vanilla, Unsweetened, and Sweet & Creamy. A 32-ounce carton of any variety retails for a suggested $5.29. SunOpta products are sold through a wide variety of channels, including private label, co-manufacturing, foodservice and owned brands like Sown.