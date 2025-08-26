Some Hostess Ding Dongs May Contain Mold
All recalled Hostess Ding Dong products have the best-by dates of Aug. 30, 2025; Aug. 31, 2025; Sept. 1, 2025; Sept. 2, 2025; and Sept. 3, 2025.
J.M. Smucker advises consumers who have purchased these products to return it/them to the store for a refund or replacement.
The Orrville, Ohio-based CPG company acquired Hostess Brands in 2023 for an estimated $5.6 billion.
In an effort to optimize its sweet baked snack portfolio, including the Hostess brand, J.M. Smucker agreed to divest its Cloverhill and Big Texas value brands, along with certain private label products, to JTM Foods LLC. The $40 million deal was revealed earlier this year.
Other brands in J.M. Smucker's portfolio include Folgers, Dunkin', Café Bustelo, Jif, Uncrustables, Smucker's, Milk-Bone and Meow Mix.