Some Hostess Ding Dongs May Contain Mold

The J. M. Smucker Co. has initiated a withdrawal of select lots of Hostess Ding Dongs sold in the United States, due to the potential for the presence of mold.

The company is working with regulatory officials to make them aware of the issue and to ensure appropriate oversight.

J. M. Smucker’s root-cause investigation confirmed that a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment created conditions that could support the development of mold in the product prior to the expiration date.

The affected products are: