 Skip to main content

Some Hostess Ding Dongs May Contain Mold

J. M. Smucker issues warning of possible contamination in its snack treats
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Ding Dongs
J. M. Smucker initiated a withdrawal of select lots of Hostess Ding Dongs products sold in the United States, due to the potential for the presence of mold.

The J. M. Smucker Co. has initiated a withdrawal of select lots of Hostess Ding Dongs sold in the United States, due to the potential for the presence of mold. 

The company is working with regulatory officials to make them aware of the issue and to ensure appropriate oversight. 

J. M. Smucker’s root-cause investigation confirmed that a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment created conditions that could support the development of mold in the product prior to the expiration date. 

[RELATED: J.M. Smucker Makes Strategic Moves in Sweet Snacks Business and Supply Chain]

The affected products are: 

  • 2-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve with UPC 8-88109-01002
  • 10-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong with UPC 8-88109-11061
  • 16-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack with UPC 8-88109-11092
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

All recalled Hostess Ding Dong products have the best-by dates of Aug. 30, 2025; Aug. 31, 2025; Sept. 1, 2025; Sept. 2, 2025; and Sept. 3, 2025. 

J.M. Smucker advises consumers who have purchased these products to return it/them to the store for a refund or replacement.

The Orrville, Ohio-based CPG company acquired Hostess Brands in 2023 for an estimated $5.6 billion.

In an effort to optimize its sweet baked snack portfolio, including the Hostess brand, J.M. Smucker agreed to divest its Cloverhill and Big Texas value brands, along with certain private label products, to JTM Foods LLC. The $40 million deal was revealed earlier this year.

Other brands in J.M. Smucker's portfolio include Folgers, Dunkin', Café Bustelo, Jif, Uncrustables, Smucker's, Milk-Bone and Meow Mix.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds