Solving the Digital Transformation Challenge for Retailers

Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 11am ET

Speakers:

Gary Zorko, CIO, Z Gallerie

Sahir Anand, Managing VP, EnsembleIQ Research Solutions

Ricardo Belmar, Senior Marketing Director, Infovista

Creating and delivering digital in-store experiences are a fundamental component of the digital transformation of the store for retailers. New business applications deployed to stores are responsible for delivering the overall digital experience for both customers and store associates. However, what controls the user experience of these applications? How can retailers consistently deliver the same high-quality experience to produce higher conversion rates to every store, for every customer and every associate, all the time?

A recent Global Executive Survey of 150 companies conducted by EnsembleIQ Research revealed that understanding the impact of customer and associate expectations for applications performance is critical for digital store transformation success. The survey reveals that 74% of retailers cited the store IT network is an impediment to an effective user experience as it relates to the smooth functioning of digital applications for customers and associates. The survey results reveal that retailers need to be infrastructure ready - they need to pay equal attention to frontend and backend processes and tools including network readiness, cloud migration, and information security to support the digital transformation of the store.

This exclusive webinar features the latest retail and consumer industry trends for digital store transformation and executive insights from EnsembleIQ’s Research VP- Sahir Anand, Z Gallerie’s CIO- Gary Zorko and Infovista’s Senior Marketing Director- Ricardo Belmar. All webinar attendees will receive a copy of research report that summarizes the findings from the report that will help every retailer understand what they need to know to be fully ready for digital transformation!

