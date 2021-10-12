Smart Consumers, Smart Commerce ... Now. Are you ready?

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST

In the rapidly changing retail landscape, shoppers are emerging from COVID-19 more empowered and digitally-enabled in 2022 and beyond. This has accelerated the arrival of omni-commerce, prompting retailers and CPG manufacturers to recast their criteria for merchandising and their investments in fulfillment. Ranging from the digitization of “smart” surfaces to the automation of e-fulfillment at micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs), retail dynamics are evolving right before our eyes.



In this insightful fireside chat, Progressive Grocer’s Mike Troy sits down with WestRock’s Vice President of Retailer Insights & Solutions, Leon Nicholas, and Hershey’s Vice President of Category Management and Shopper Insights, David Nolen, to discuss the world of accelerated commerce — why it’s already here and what you need to do to thrive in this new environment.

Speakers: