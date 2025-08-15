Slow Food and Beverage Growth Predicted Amid Shifting Consumer Priorities

Circana reports that consumers are embracing higher-protein diets, lowering alcohol and snack consumption, and searching for products with premium, health-driven ingredients.

According to the latest Circana Compass insights, a detailed review of 2025 global retail food and beverage industry performance and a forward-looking outlook for 2026 from the market research firm, anticipated U.S. food and beverage industry dollar sales growth is at 3.2%, price/mix at 3% and volume gains at 0.2%, aligning closely with the company’s 2024 projections. While rising prices of such commodities as cocoa and coffee have driven up retail food and beverage price growth in 2025, price growth in other food and beverage areas remains more moderate, Circana found, noting that retail volumes continue to grow, although at a tighter rate than in 2024.

The EMEA and APAC markets are similarly trending in line with Circana’s expectations.

Over the past five years, compounded inflation has caused a cumulative 34% rise in average retail food and beverage prices. Looking ahead, Circana predicts U.S. food and beverage price/mix growth of 3% to 5% in 2026, shaped by continuing cost pressures, competitive retail pricing and strategic promotional activity.

Volume growth is expected to remain tight, however, at an estimated -1% to 1%, as shoppers adopt more value-driven and multifunctional eating habits. These dynamics suggest that dollar sales growth will vary from 3% to 5%, indicating continued sector resilience.