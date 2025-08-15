 Skip to main content

Slow Food and Beverage Growth Predicted Amid Shifting Consumer Priorities

Circana report cites 3 key drivers for the future: value, health and demographic shifts
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Circana reports that consumers are embracing higher-protein diets, lowering alcohol and snack consumption, and searching for products with premium, health-driven ingredients.

According to the latest Circana Compass insights, a detailed review of 2025 global retail food and beverage industry performance and a forward-looking outlook for 2026 from the market research firm, anticipated U.S. food and beverage industry dollar sales growth is at 3.2%, price/mix at 3% and volume gains at 0.2%, aligning closely with the company’s 2024 projections. While rising prices of such commodities as cocoa and coffee have driven up retail food and beverage price growth in 2025, price growth in other food and beverage areas remains more moderate, Circana found, noting that retail volumes continue to grow, although at a tighter rate than in 2024. 

The EMEA and APAC markets are similarly trending in line with Circana’s expectations. 

Over the past five years, compounded inflation has caused a cumulative 34% rise in average retail food and beverage prices. Looking ahead, Circana predicts U.S. food and beverage price/mix growth of 3% to 5% in 2026, shaped by continuing cost pressures, competitive retail pricing and strategic promotional activity.

Volume growth is expected to remain tight, however, at an estimated -1% to 1%, as shoppers adopt more value-driven and multifunctional eating habits. These dynamics suggest that dollar sales growth will vary from 3% to 5%, indicating continued sector resilience. 

“We’ve observed slowing volume growth in the first half of 2025, with a modest increase of 0.4%,” noted Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor for Chicago-based Circana. “Consumers are prioritizing in-home food and beverage spending while redefining ‘value’ with an emphasis on convenience and functionality. With these evolving behaviors, the CPG industry must strategically identify ways to stimulate demand and remain profitable.”

Circana has identified three key drivers for 2026 and beyond: value, health and demographic shifts. Value remains increasingly personalized but steadily favors mass, club and value retailers. E-commerce keeps growing, propelled by advancements from the largest retailers. 

Health-conscious behaviors also are influencing the market. Consumers are embracing higher-protein diets, lowering alcohol and snack consumption, and searching for products with premium, health-driven ingredients. 

Meanwhile, tighter budgets among low-income and Hispanic households, along with demographic changes like declining birth rates and slower immigration trends, are having an effect on wider category performance. 

