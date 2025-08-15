Slow Food and Beverage Growth Predicted Amid Shifting Consumer Priorities
“We’ve observed slowing volume growth in the first half of 2025, with a modest increase of 0.4%,” noted Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor for Chicago-based Circana. “Consumers are prioritizing in-home food and beverage spending while redefining ‘value’ with an emphasis on convenience and functionality. With these evolving behaviors, the CPG industry must strategically identify ways to stimulate demand and remain profitable.”
Circana has identified three key drivers for 2026 and beyond: value, health and demographic shifts. Value remains increasingly personalized but steadily favors mass, club and value retailers. E-commerce keeps growing, propelled by advancements from the largest retailers.
Health-conscious behaviors also are influencing the market. Consumers are embracing higher-protein diets, lowering alcohol and snack consumption, and searching for products with premium, health-driven ingredients.
Meanwhile, tighter budgets among low-income and Hispanic households, along with demographic changes like declining birth rates and slower immigration trends, are having an effect on wider category performance.