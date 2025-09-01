Sioux Honey Co-op’s Sue Bee & Aunt Sue’s Become First Honey Brands to Earn U.S. Farmed™ Certification

For more than a century, Sioux Honey Association Co-op has set the gold standard for honey. Since 1921, our trusted brands – Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® – have delivered all-U.S.A. honey, harvested by our co-op of American beekeepers. Now, we’re proud to offer something no other honey brand in the nation can: the first honey in the United States to carry the U.S. Farmed™ certification.

Why the Seal Matters

Shoppers increasingly want to know where their food comes from – and they gravitate toward brands that can prove their origin. The U.S. Farmed™ seal, created by American Farmland Trust (AFT), is a first-of-its-kind certification designed to differentiate products made with ingredients grown in the United States. By choosing U.S. Farmed™ Certified products, consumers support American farmers and invest in the future of domestic production, ensuring a secure and sustainable food supply for all.

Every day, 2,000 acres of farmland are lost to development. One-third of America’s farmland will change hands in the next 20 years as farmers retire, putting that land at risk. The U.S. Farmed™ certification helps change this trajectory by funding resources, advisory services and farmland protection programs in all 50 states.

“Our honey has always been all-U.S.A. honey – and always will be,” said Sioux Honey Association Co-op President and CEO Kevin Hueser. “This certification reinforces our integrity and transparency while helping preserve American farmland for generations to come. From the beehive to the household, shoppers can be confident they’re getting a product harvested and packaged right here in the United States.”