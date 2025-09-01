Sioux Honey Co-op’s Sue Bee & Aunt Sue’s Become First Honey Brands to Earn U.S. Farmed™ Certification
For more than a century, Sioux Honey Association Co-op has set the gold standard for honey. Since 1921, our trusted brands – Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® – have delivered all-U.S.A. honey, harvested by our co-op of American beekeepers. Now, we’re proud to offer something no other honey brand in the nation can: the first honey in the United States to carry the U.S. Farmed™ certification.
Why the Seal Matters
Shoppers increasingly want to know where their food comes from – and they gravitate toward brands that can prove their origin. The U.S. Farmed™ seal, created by American Farmland Trust (AFT), is a first-of-its-kind certification designed to differentiate products made with ingredients grown in the United States. By choosing U.S. Farmed™ Certified products, consumers support American farmers and invest in the future of domestic production, ensuring a secure and sustainable food supply for all.
Every day, 2,000 acres of farmland are lost to development. One-third of America’s farmland will change hands in the next 20 years as farmers retire, putting that land at risk. The U.S. Farmed™ certification helps change this trajectory by funding resources, advisory services and farmland protection programs in all 50 states.
“Our honey has always been all-U.S.A. honey – and always will be,” said Sioux Honey Association Co-op President and CEO Kevin Hueser. “This certification reinforces our integrity and transparency while helping preserve American farmland for generations to come. From the beehive to the household, shoppers can be confident they’re getting a product harvested and packaged right here in the United States.”
Why It Matters to Retailers
For retailers, carrying U.S. Farmed™ certified Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® honey isn’t just about honey sales – it’s also about aligning your shelves with products that matter to shoppers and to your bottom line.
- The only U.S. Farmed™ certified honey brand in the nation: Third-party certification confirming our exclusive sourcing from U.S. beekeepers. Harvested and packaged in the United States for more than 100 years.
- Farmland Support: Each certified sale funds AFT programs that protect farmland and keep farmers on the land.
- Category & Produce Impact: Our co-op beekeepers support the pollination of fruits, vegetables and nuts – crops vital to your produce section and your shoppers’ baskets.
- Shopper Loyalty: Products with a cause drive repeat purchases and premium perception. Verified origin supports premium pricing and margin growth.
- Cause Connection: Aligns your store with a mission that shoppers support.
Bring the Seal to Your Store
By placing U.S. Farmed™ certified Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® on your shelves, you’re doing more than offering honey. You’re giving shoppers a product with authenticity they can trust, a cause they can rally behind and a taste they’ve loved for more than 100 years.
Together, we can sustain the farmland, pollination and farming families that keep grocery aisles full. Join Sioux Honey Association Co-op in leading the way with the first honey brands in the nation to earn the U.S. Farmed™ certification – and give your shoppers honey they can truly believe in.
