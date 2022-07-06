Simulating Merchandising Decisions with AI: Deliver Relevant, Store-Specific SKU Selections

Webinar Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

One of the biggest value drivers for retailers is rapidly deciding and delivering store-specific SKU selection, space allocation, and planograms at scale. However, the industry continues to struggle with harnessing diverse datasets and AI-driven analytics to unlock this opportunity.



Today's retailers have a tremendous opportunity to create a competitive advantage by delivering locally relevant and effectively merchandised shelves with new AI approaches with simple interfaces. Fueling improved financial performance while simultaneously driving significant internal operational efficiencies.



During this webinar we'll walk through: