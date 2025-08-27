Simbe Forms Strategic Advisory Board With Industry Veterans

Bennett Morgan, former executive at SpartanNash, Amazon, Walmart and H-E-B, is one of the experienced retail professionals joining Simbe's strategic advisory board.

Simbe, a leader in shelf digitization and store intelligence, has formed a strategic advisory board comprising experienced executives and experts who will help shape the future of intelligent retail operations.

Two-thirds of grocery retailers are looking to ramp up their technology investments this year, according to Progressive Grocer’s 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study. Looking a year or so ahead, retailers cite data analytics tools among the top five tech growth drivers for grocery.

For its part, Simbe points out that the store interior is one of retail's last great data deserts – an issue its new board will try to help solve.

"Simbe's strategic advisory board brings together some of the most accomplished leaders in retail and technology to guide how we solve this challenge with retailers globally,” noted Caitlin Allen, SVP of market and strategic advisory board chair at Simbe. “Their collective backing underscores that digitizing the shelf is the foundation of the intelligent retail operating model and that Simbe is the industry leader."

The strategic advisory board includes: