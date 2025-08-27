Simbe Forms Strategic Advisory Board With Industry Veterans

Bennett Morgan, former executive at SpartanNash, Amazon, Walmart and H-E-B, is one of the experienced retail professionals joining Simbe's strategic advisory board.
Simbe, a leader in shelf digitization and store intelligence, has formed a strategic advisory board comprising experienced executives and experts who will help shape the future of intelligent retail operations.
Two-thirds of grocery retailers are looking to ramp up their technology investments this year, according to Progressive Grocer’s 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study. Looking a year or so ahead, retailers cite data analytics tools among the top five tech growth drivers for grocery.
For its part, Simbe points out that the store interior is one of retail's last great data deserts – an issue its new board will try to help solve.
"Simbe's strategic advisory board brings together some of the most accomplished leaders in retail and technology to guide how we solve this challenge with retailers globally,” noted Caitlin Allen, SVP of market and strategic advisory board chair at Simbe. “Their collective backing underscores that digitizing the shelf is the foundation of the intelligent retail operating model and that Simbe is the industry leader."
The strategic advisory board includes:
- Anne Mezzenga: CEO and co-founder, OmniTalk; board member for Firework, Buncha, Broadhead, Scrollmark and Delivery Solutions; former Target executive who led the Store of the Future project.
- Bennett Morgan: BCG senior advisor; former executive at SpartanNash, Amazon, Walmart and H-E-B, with decades of merchandising leadership.
- Bob Hardester: Former CIO and chief supply chain officer at Schnucks Markets and Express Scripts, with deep expertise in digital and supply chain transformation.
- Bruce Burrows: Former CIO at Sobeys and Loblaw Cos.; led multimillion-dollar IT and supply chain modernization initiatives, including SAP-ERP transformation at Loblaws.
- Chris Walton: Co-CEO and co-founder, OmniTalk, senior contributor for Forbes, and former Target executive overseeing the Store of the Future project and online merchandising.
- Marybeth Hays: Public- and private-equity board member; prior EVP of Walmart U.S. consumables and health and wellness; also held senior roles at Sam's Club, Lowe's and Walmart China.
- Sean Spillane: Former SVP, strategy and real estate, Stop & Shop; previously spent 20 years in Accenture's retail strategy practice.