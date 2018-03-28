Shoptalk Recap: In Grocery's Physical-Digital Age, the Customer is the Side to Take

Above: Brian Cornell, Target CEO: "Our guests don’t want to have to make choices or tradeoffs"

The line between physical and digital in the grocery space continues to blur. And grocers are mistaken if they believe choosing one over the other is the key to winning.

But even the most innovative, up-to-date operator that embraces the blur is destined for failure if the shopper isn’t at the center of every decision it makes. That’s the message many shared at Shoptalk 2018, which took place March 18-21.

In fact, Brian Cornell, CEO of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., made the point a huge part of his keynote on the event’s first day: If a customer want to shop stores, Target has trained its associates and compensates them well to ensure a great experience. If that person wants to order online, Target has ramped up its ecommerce efforts and, though its purchase of Shipt, even uses people who love shopping Target to gather and deliver orders for other Target fans.

“Our guests don’t want to have to make choices or tradeoffs,” he told attendees, noting that Target patrons love to shop and want options. “Our job is to make it easier than ever. Make it more enjoyable. Make it more fun. Ensure every Target trip is worth the trip.”