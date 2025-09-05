ShopRite Location Touts Premium Certified Angus Beef Prime Offerings

ShopRite of Canton recently showcased its team of experienced butchers and new Certified Angus Beef Prime offerings with a special in-store sampling and grilling event.

Connecticut grocer Joseph Family Markets is now offering at its ShopRite of Canton location Certified Angus Beef Prime products, with a new line that includes Tenderloin, New York Strip, Ribeye, Sirloin, Top Round, Eye Round and Chuck varieties, in addition to the store’s existing selection of premium meat.

ShopRite of Canton recently showcased its team of experienced butchers and new Certified Angus Beef Prime offerings with a special in-store sampling and grilling event on Aug. 23, during which the butchers cut the line’s varieties for customers. Chuck Joseph III, president and COO of Joseph Family Markets, worked the grill and helped serve samples of Certified Angus Beef Prime New York Strip Steaks. The sampling event also included seafood appetizers and entrées from The Shore Thing, a Hamden, Conn.-based seafood company.

[RELATED: Additional Selling Points for Premium Meats]

Boasting a combined three decades of experience, the store’s butchers carefully select and prepare orders to ensure customers receive the best in taste, quality and cut. They can also custom-cut meat for shoppers and offer recommendations and cooking tips.