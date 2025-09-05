ShopRite Location Touts Premium Certified Angus Beef Prime Offerings
“Our goal has always been to provide the highest-quality meats with expert butchers and personalized service,” noted Joseph. “Introducing Certified Angus Beef Prime – the highest-quality beef – helps us keep that promise of quality and service.”
Wooster, Ohio-based Certified Angus Beef Prime, known for its superior marbling, exceptional texture and rich flavor, is sourced from farming and ranching families across the United States.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.