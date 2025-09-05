 Skip to main content

ShopRite Location Touts Premium Certified Angus Beef Prime Offerings

Program promoted with special sampling event featuring store butchers
ShopRite of Canton recently showcased its team of experienced butchers and new Certified Angus Beef  Prime offerings with a special in-store sampling and grilling event.

Connecticut grocer Joseph Family Markets is now offering at its ShopRite of Canton location Certified Angus Beef Prime products, with a new line that includes Tenderloin, New York Strip, Ribeye, Sirloin, Top Round, Eye Round and Chuck varieties, in addition to the store’s existing selection of premium meat. 

ShopRite of Canton recently showcased its team of experienced butchers and new Certified Angus Beef  Prime offerings with a special in-store sampling and grilling event on Aug. 23, during which the butchers cut the line’s varieties for customers. Chuck Joseph III, president and COO of Joseph Family Markets, worked the grill and helped serve samples of Certified Angus Beef  Prime New York Strip Steaks. The sampling event also included seafood appetizers and entrées from The Shore Thing, a Hamden, Conn.-based seafood company. 

Boasting a combined three decades of experience, the store’s butchers carefully select and prepare orders to ensure customers receive the best in taste, quality and cut. They can also custom-cut meat for shoppers and offer recommendations and cooking tips.

“Our goal has always been to provide the highest-quality meats with expert butchers and personalized service,” noted Joseph. “Introducing Certified Angus Beef  Prime – the highest-quality beef – helps us keep that promise of quality and service.”

Wooster, Ohio-based Certified Angus Beef  Prime, known for its superior marbling, exceptional texture and rich flavor, is sourced from farming and ranching families across the United States.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

