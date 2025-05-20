ShopRite Deploys VoCoVo Wireless Headsets for Employees

The wireless headsets provide retail associates, both in-store and beyond, with seamless, secure communication via DECT, a technology for high-quality, scalable voice connectivity. Thanks to full-duplex audio, team members can talk and listen at the same time through an environment noise-canceling (ENC) microphone that’s purpose-built for noisy retail settings. Designed for durability, the waterproof, dustproof and impact-resistant headsets can withstand extreme temperatures while delivering up to 40 hours of standby time per charge.

“Over the past year, it has been a privilege to support Wakefern’s family-owned ShopRite stores in enhancing communication, empowering retail workers to connect seamlessly with their colleagues and customers through VoCoVo,” said Joe Szala, SVP at VoCoVo, which has offices in Oxford, England, and Chicago. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration to bridge the final mile toward fully connected associates with integrated, automated communications.”

Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.