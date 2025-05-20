 Skip to main content

ShopRite Deploys VoCoVo Wireless Headsets for Employees

Technology to enhance communications and store operations now at 30 locations
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
VoCoVo Series 5 Pro Headset ShopRite Main Image
Now at 30 New York-area ShopRite stores, the VoCoVo Series 5 Pro Headset is a fully integrated communication solution that seamlessly connects retail team members, enhances customer interactions and syncs with other connected store technology.

Thirty ShopRite stores in the metro New York area have rolled out VoCoVo Series 5 Pro Headsets. VoCoVo’s all-in-one wireless headsets aim to help retail teams communicate more easily and naturally with co-workers and customers across the store. 

According to VoCoVo, its Series 5 Pro Headset is a fully integrated communication solution that seamlessly connects retail team members, enhances customer interactions and syncs with other connected store technology. Among its key features are telephony integration, enabling associates to make, receive and transfer customer calls directly from their headsets, and connectivity with curbside pickup services, self-checkout systems and more. These integrations convert real-time notifications into instant voice alerts, ensuring quick and efficient responses from store teams. 

“Since successfully launching VoCoVo at our first stores late last year, we have continued to accelerate deployment of the technology across member store groups,” noted Chris McCrae, retail innovation lead at Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative and distribution and merchandising arm of ShopRite, adding: “ShopRite store teams report more seamless direct communication with the headsets. The feedback from our stores has been very positive, and we’re excited to add VoCoVo’s headsets to even more locations this year.” 

[RELATED: Wakefern Bolsters In-Store Inventory Tracking Technology]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The wireless headsets provide retail associates, both in-store and beyond, with seamless, secure communication via DECT, a technology for high-quality, scalable voice connectivity. Thanks to full-duplex audio, team members can talk and listen at the same time through an environment noise-canceling (ENC) microphone that’s purpose-built for noisy retail settings. Designed for durability, the waterproof, dustproof and impact-resistant headsets can withstand extreme temperatures while delivering up to 40 hours of standby time per charge.

“Over the past year, it has been a privilege to support Wakefern’s family-owned ShopRite stores in enhancing communication, empowering retail workers to connect seamlessly with their colleagues and customers through VoCoVo,” said Joe Szala, SVP at VoCoVo, which has offices in Oxford, England, and Chicago. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration to bridge the final mile toward fully connected associates with integrated, automated communications.”

Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds