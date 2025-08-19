 Skip to main content

Shoppers Say Walmart Beats Target and Amazon for Best Back-to-School Deals

Numerator survey highlights money-saving behaviors and popular items for school lunches
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Walmart BTS
Walmart is offering the 14 most popular supplies at prices lower than last year, with some of the most requested back-to-school items available for just 25 cents.

In today's tight economy, nearly all back-to-school (BTS) shoppers plan to employ some sort of money-saving measures this year, as reported by data and tech company Numerator.

The Chicago-based firm is highlighting BTS shopper insights in its recently published “Back to School 2025: School Meals and Great Deals” report.

According to an August 2025 Numerator survey of 3,000 U.S. households with children entering grades K-12 this fall, more than half (57%) of BTS shoppers said that their most important consideration is getting their BTS items for the best prices possible, up from 52% who said the same in last year’s Numerator BTS survey.

[RELATED: Credit Card ‘Swipe’ Fees Account for $3B of Back-to-School Costs This Year]

Further, 49% of shoppers believe that Walmart is offering the best BTS deals this year, followed by Target (22%) and Amazon (12%). 

The nation’s largest retailer is offering the 14 most popular supplies at prices lower than last year. Combined with a $4.98 Wonder Nation backpack, Walmart assures families that they can secure essential BTS supplies for a total of $16. 

New this year is Walmart’s Weekend Academy, a private fashion brand designed for tweens. Most of the on-trend styles are available for under $15, with many priced at less than $10. 

Over at Target, the mass merchant is holding 2024 prices on its list of 20 must-have supplies — still adding up to a total of less than $20 — and last year's top-selling $5 backpack. The company is also offering more than 1,000 SKUs for $5 and under, including 25-cent crayons and glue sticks, $2 water bottles and $5 wired headphones.

According to Numerator’s survey, 64% of BTS shoppers said that they shopped summer retailer sales events for BTS purchases: 37% shopped Amazon Prime Day, 34% shopped Walmart Deals and 25% shopped Target Circle Week.

More than half of shoppers said that they will do the majority of their BTS shopping in-store, while only 14% will do the majority of their shopping online. Almost 30% said that they will split shopping equally between in-store and online.

In regard to packing school lunches and snacks, the top product categories that parents consider purchasing were chips, crackers and pretzels (66%); fresh fruit or vegetables (62%); granola bars or snack bars (60%); bottled water or other drinks (50%); and cheese snacks (50%).

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, with nearly 2,000 locations, while Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2. 

PG named all three companies among its Retailers of the Century

