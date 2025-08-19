Shoppers Say Walmart Beats Target and Amazon for Best Back-to-School Deals
Over at Target, the mass merchant is holding 2024 prices on its list of 20 must-have supplies — still adding up to a total of less than $20 — and last year's top-selling $5 backpack. The company is also offering more than 1,000 SKUs for $5 and under, including 25-cent crayons and glue sticks, $2 water bottles and $5 wired headphones.
According to Numerator’s survey, 64% of BTS shoppers said that they shopped summer retailer sales events for BTS purchases: 37% shopped Amazon Prime Day, 34% shopped Walmart Deals and 25% shopped Target Circle Week.
More than half of shoppers said that they will do the majority of their BTS shopping in-store, while only 14% will do the majority of their shopping online. Almost 30% said that they will split shopping equally between in-store and online.
In regard to packing school lunches and snacks, the top product categories that parents consider purchasing were chips, crackers and pretzels (66%); fresh fruit or vegetables (62%); granola bars or snack bars (60%); bottled water or other drinks (50%); and cheese snacks (50%).
