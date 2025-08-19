Shoppers Say Walmart Beats Target and Amazon for Best Back-to-School Deals

Walmart is offering the 14 most popular supplies at prices lower than last year, with some of the most requested back-to-school items available for just 25 cents.

In today's tight economy, nearly all back-to-school (BTS) shoppers plan to employ some sort of money-saving measures this year, as reported by data and tech company Numerator.

The Chicago-based firm is highlighting BTS shopper insights in its recently published “Back to School 2025: School Meals and Great Deals” report.

According to an August 2025 Numerator survey of 3,000 U.S. households with children entering grades K-12 this fall, more than half (57%) of BTS shoppers said that their most important consideration is getting their BTS items for the best prices possible, up from 52% who said the same in last year’s Numerator BTS survey.

Further, 49% of shoppers believe that Walmart is offering the best BTS deals this year, followed by Target (22%) and Amazon (12%).

The nation’s largest retailer is offering the 14 most popular supplies at prices lower than last year. Combined with a $4.98 Wonder Nation backpack, Walmart assures families that they can secure essential BTS supplies for a total of $16.

New this year is Walmart’s Weekend Academy, a private fashion brand designed for tweens. Most of the on-trend styles are available for under $15, with many priced at less than $10.