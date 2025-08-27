 Skip to main content

Shoppers Increasingly Focus on ‘Eating Well’

They’re also leaning into meal routines to help achieve that goal, according to FMI report
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
People Eating Together Main Image
One goal of FMI and grocery retailers like Hy-Vee is to increase the number of people sharing meals together.

More than half of Americans plan to prepare more meals at home, eat at more consistent times and prioritize shared meals in their bid to “eat well,” according to a new report from FMI – The Food Industry Association. In aid of these goals, the trade organization’s “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: New Routines” indicates that many consumers are cooking more, keeping regular schedules, and creating memorable mealtime experiences with family and friends. 

While “eating well” can mean many things, most shoppers share values like focusing on nutrition, cooking fresh meals, enjoying time with loved ones and making ethical food choices. 

Discussing the parameters of “eating well” during FMI’s Aug. 26 media briefing on the report, Allison Febrey, senior manager, research and insights at the association, observed: “In particular, we find certain purchase drivers, including health, entertainment, exploration and convenience, where shoppers are willing to spend more combining these purchase drivers. … Maybe [retailers] offering products and services that deliver health and convenience … can drive loyalty among shoppers.”

“Eating well” also varies throughout the day: At breakfast, it most often means sitting down to a healthful meal, while for snacks, a combination of health and convenience takes priority.

Further, the analysis found that almost half of U.S. grocery shoppers (44%) already have a weekly mealtime tradition, and more than two-thirds of consumers intend to begin new eating routines this fall, with the above purchase drivers top of mind. FMI also discovered that 36% of shoppers eat dinner at home with others every day of the week, with 6 p.m. remaining peak dinnertime.

“Shoppers are showing us that food is more than just fuel — it’s a way to connect, celebrate and create traditions,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Our research shows that even as lifestyles evolve, shoppers are finding comfort and joy in routines that bring people together, and that’s a powerful signal for our industry and our mission to feed and enrich lives.”

Febrey also pointed out that when asked which meals they wished to share together as a family in the future, 54% wanted to share more dinners, “an impressive” 40% wanted to share more lunches, and 43% wanted to share more breakfast occasions, “indicating a significant opportunity to make family meals happen all throughout the day.”

The briefing also included Tina Potthoff, SVP of communications at Hy-Vee Inc., who spoke about the Midwestern retailer’s fun and innovative approach to the year-round Family Meals Movement and especially during September during National Family Meals Month – both initiatives championed by FMI. 

Hy-Vee’s actions include inviting local celebrity families – think news anchors, sports stars, etc. and their kin – to share a meal in its stores; highlighting the expertise of its retail dietitians, who work with the culinary team to create healthy meal options; offering free kids’ meals for consumers who dine at the grocery store chain’s in-store Market Grille restaurants; and delivering boxes of family meals to those in need.

Potthoff additionally noted Hy-Vee’s penchant for “organizing our end caps around theme nights like Taco Night or Spaghetti Night, [where] we have all those ingredients in one convenient place, so it's really easy for families and consumers to find in our stores.”

Perhaps most intriguingly, she mentioned that Hy-Vee wanted “to help expand the definition of … what family means. … It can mean friends or roommates, neighbors or anyone really who you choose to share a meal with. We want to encourage more community gatherings and connections with that.” 

To that end, the grocer is working with the Food Bank of Iowa in one city to be a part of a “Longest Table” event, “where they’re going to have more than 100 people sitting at the table sharing a meal together. We want to encourage our community gatherings and those connections that are within our local communities because our ultimate goal is really simple: We want more people to come together over a meal, and we want those meals to both be nourishing and enjoyable at the same time.” 

This push ties in with FMI’s conviction that eating together is critical to people’s welfare. According to FMI Foundation Executive Director David Fikes at the briefing: “However it is that they define family, we believe family meals are the foundation for a healthy nation. Research upholds the multifaceted power of family meals, finding that people who have more meals together consume more fruits and vegetables and have better diets in general. But it’s not just about nutrition. Family meals deepen familial connections and improve communication skills, expressiveness and even problem-solving abilities. What’s more, our latest research finds that 63% of consumers say eating in good company is part of their notion of eating well.” 

Further, citing “The World Happiness Report” from the University of Oxford’s Wellbeing Research Center in partnership with Gallup – a global report card on the state of happiness – Fikes noted how “this year’s report included a whole chapter dedicated to how sharing meals supports happiness and social connection throughout the world. The report finds that meals together are a top indicator of happiness, higher even than income or employment.” 

This year, to encourage a greater number of shared meals, FMI has created placemats featuring simple questions that a family or a group gathering around a table together can make use of to kick off conversations.

FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the food industry.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

