Shoppers Increasingly Focus on ‘Eating Well’
The briefing also included Tina Potthoff, SVP of communications at Hy-Vee Inc., who spoke about the Midwestern retailer’s fun and innovative approach to the year-round Family Meals Movement and especially during September during National Family Meals Month – both initiatives championed by FMI.
Hy-Vee’s actions include inviting local celebrity families – think news anchors, sports stars, etc. and their kin – to share a meal in its stores; highlighting the expertise of its retail dietitians, who work with the culinary team to create healthy meal options; offering free kids’ meals for consumers who dine at the grocery store chain’s in-store Market Grille restaurants; and delivering boxes of family meals to those in need.
Potthoff additionally noted Hy-Vee’s penchant for “organizing our end caps around theme nights like Taco Night or Spaghetti Night, [where] we have all those ingredients in one convenient place, so it's really easy for families and consumers to find in our stores.”
Perhaps most intriguingly, she mentioned that Hy-Vee wanted “to help expand the definition of … what family means. … It can mean friends or roommates, neighbors or anyone really who you choose to share a meal with. We want to encourage more community gatherings and connections with that.”
To that end, the grocer is working with the Food Bank of Iowa in one city to be a part of a “Longest Table” event, “where they’re going to have more than 100 people sitting at the table sharing a meal together. We want to encourage our community gatherings and those connections that are within our local communities because our ultimate goal is really simple: We want more people to come together over a meal, and we want those meals to both be nourishing and enjoyable at the same time.”
This push ties in with FMI’s conviction that eating together is critical to people’s welfare. According to FMI Foundation Executive Director David Fikes at the briefing: “However it is that they define family, we believe family meals are the foundation for a healthy nation. Research upholds the multifaceted power of family meals, finding that people who have more meals together consume more fruits and vegetables and have better diets in general. But it’s not just about nutrition. Family meals deepen familial connections and improve communication skills, expressiveness and even problem-solving abilities. What’s more, our latest research finds that 63% of consumers say eating in good company is part of their notion of eating well.”
Further, citing “The World Happiness Report” from the University of Oxford’s Wellbeing Research Center in partnership with Gallup – a global report card on the state of happiness – Fikes noted how “this year’s report included a whole chapter dedicated to how sharing meals supports happiness and social connection throughout the world. The report finds that meals together are a top indicator of happiness, higher even than income or employment.”
This year, to encourage a greater number of shared meals, FMI has created placemats featuring simple questions that a family or a group gathering around a table together can make use of to kick off conversations.
FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the food industry.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually.