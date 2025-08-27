Shoppers Increasingly Focus on ‘Eating Well’

One goal of FMI and grocery retailers like Hy-Vee is to increase the number of people sharing meals together.

More than half of Americans plan to prepare more meals at home, eat at more consistent times and prioritize shared meals in their bid to “eat well,” according to a new report from FMI – The Food Industry Association. In aid of these goals, the trade organization’s “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: New Routines” indicates that many consumers are cooking more, keeping regular schedules, and creating memorable mealtime experiences with family and friends.

While “eating well” can mean many things, most shoppers share values like focusing on nutrition, cooking fresh meals, enjoying time with loved ones and making ethical food choices.

Discussing the parameters of “eating well” during FMI’s Aug. 26 media briefing on the report, Allison Febrey, senior manager, research and insights at the association, observed: “In particular, we find certain purchase drivers, including health, entertainment, exploration and convenience, where shoppers are willing to spend more combining these purchase drivers. … Maybe [retailers] offering products and services that deliver health and convenience … can drive loyalty among shoppers.”

“Eating well” also varies throughout the day: At breakfast, it most often means sitting down to a healthful meal, while for snacks, a combination of health and convenience takes priority.

Further, the analysis found that almost half of U.S. grocery shoppers (44%) already have a weekly mealtime tradition, and more than two-thirds of consumers intend to begin new eating routines this fall, with the above purchase drivers top of mind. FMI also discovered that 36% of shoppers eat dinner at home with others every day of the week, with 6 p.m. remaining peak dinnertime.

“Shoppers are showing us that food is more than just fuel — it’s a way to connect, celebrate and create traditions,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Our research shows that even as lifestyles evolve, shoppers are finding comfort and joy in routines that bring people together, and that’s a powerful signal for our industry and our mission to feed and enrich lives.”

Febrey also pointed out that when asked which meals they wished to share together as a family in the future, 54% wanted to share more dinners, “an impressive” 40% wanted to share more lunches, and 43% wanted to share more breakfast occasions, “indicating a significant opportunity to make family meals happen all throughout the day.”