Shoppers Food Closing 4 Maryland Supermarkets
Continued Diamond: “Under the previous leadership of Supervalu, and currently under [United Natural Food Inc.'s (UNFI)] stewardship, the Shoppers stores have lacked updating and innovation. Along with heavy retail competition in the Maryland market, the overall store sales volume has declined as well.”
He also offered the opinion that Shoppers “should have been sold long ago … to a retail operator who would maintain the dominance that the Shoppers stores once commanded. The previous issue of the Shoppers pension fund made it difficult to find a suitable buyer. A large retail operator with deep pockets would be the target buyer.”
Operating stores in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., Shoppers currently has almost 20 locations throughout the region. The banner has been owned by UNFI since that company acquired Supervalu in 2018.
UNFI is known as North America's premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers.