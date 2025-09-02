 Skip to main content

Shoppers Food Closing 4 Maryland Supermarkets

Locations to shutter by mid-October
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Maryland Map Main Image
UNFI-owned Shoppers Food has revealed plans to close four stores in Maryland.

Shoppers Food has revealed its intention to close four stores in Maryland by Oct. 11, according to published reports. The locations are in Essex, New Carrollton, Waldorf and Westminster, according to a company statement. 

Shoppers gave no specific reason for the closures in its statement: “We know the impact our stores have for the people who work in, shop in and live in our communities. Like any other retailer, we’re constantly working to optimize our footprint, which includes investing in stores as well as closing stores where necessary so we can operate as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

The statement added that the banner would continue to serve customers “from other nearby store locations or online via various grocery delivery services.”  

“Shoppers Food stores are no longer the larger of the grocers in Maryland, as they were in the 1980s and 90s under the leadership of Ken Herman,” industry observer Jeremy Diamond, director at Diamond Marketing Group, told Progressive Grocer. “After several buyouts over the years, the company is a fraction of what it used to be and no longer the No. 3 market shareholder in Maryland.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Continued Diamond: “Under the previous leadership of Supervalu, and currently under [United Natural Food Inc.'s (UNFI)] stewardship, the Shoppers stores have lacked updating and innovation. Along with heavy retail competition in the Maryland market, the overall store sales volume has declined as well.”

He also offered the opinion that Shoppers “should have been sold long ago … to a retail operator who would maintain the dominance that the Shoppers stores once commanded. The previous issue of the Shoppers pension fund made it difficult to find a suitable buyer. A large retail operator with deep pockets would be the target buyer.”

Operating stores in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., Shoppers currently has almost 20 locations throughout the region. The banner has been owned by UNFI since that company acquired Supervalu in 2018. 

UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds