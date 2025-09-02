Shoppers Food Closing 4 Maryland Supermarkets

Shoppers Food has revealed its intention to close four stores in Maryland by Oct. 11, according to published reports. The locations are in Essex, New Carrollton, Waldorf and Westminster, according to a company statement.

Shoppers gave no specific reason for the closures in its statement: “We know the impact our stores have for the people who work in, shop in and live in our communities. Like any other retailer, we’re constantly working to optimize our footprint, which includes investing in stores as well as closing stores where necessary so we can operate as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

The statement added that the banner would continue to serve customers “from other nearby store locations or online via various grocery delivery services.”

“Shoppers Food stores are no longer the larger of the grocers in Maryland, as they were in the 1980s and 90s under the leadership of Ken Herman,” industry observer Jeremy Diamond, director at Diamond Marketing Group, told Progressive Grocer. “After several buyouts over the years, the company is a fraction of what it used to be and no longer the No. 3 market shareholder in Maryland.”