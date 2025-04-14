Shoppers Find Room for Dessert
Further, since gifting and holiday-driven purchases continue to perform well, limited-time flavors and curated bundles are key to driving incremental sales, he adds.
“Ultimately, brands that create an emotional connection through storytelling, offer convenience without compromise and inspire new usage occasions will win in today’s evolving dessert landscape,” asserts Zaro.
“We approach retail as an extension of our brand experience,” explains Jaiven. “Our goal is to inspire and emphasize the sensory experience of our products, from the first glance of the package on shelf to the last bite enjoyed at home. Through dedicated end caps featuring our latest flavors, and highly visual retail activations, the goal is to create moments that spark new dessert occasions. … Consumers are drawn to the idea of treating themselves to something special, and our brand delivers on that promise.”
Among Häagen-Dazs’ most recent premium dessert introductions are crispy Belgian Waffle Cones, offering an enticing blend of texture and flavor; an update of its pistachio flavor recipe, which led to an impressive 21% sales increase; Salted Caramel Macadamia Ice Cream Bars; Salted Brown Butter Cookie cartons; and a nondairy sorbet line, which seeks to meet consumer demand for lighter, fruit-forward options.
“Leveraging the pastry opportunity in retail requires us to listen to our customers and consumers by providing them with the best quality at the best value possible and taking every feedback, good or bad, seriously,” notes Ly, whose company’s top products are palmiers and madeleines, both made with butter as the first ingredient. “We experienced some uplift in sales by redesigning the packaging that helps with the display and protects our products from damage.”