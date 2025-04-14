Shoppers Find Room for Dessert

How Sweet is That?

“While sweetness remains a key element, dessert is increasingly about balance, quality ingredients, mindful enjoyment and sometimes even portion control,” says Rachel Jaiven, head of Häagen-Dazs marketing at the Minneapolis-based manufacturer of premium ice creams and frozen novelties. “Dessert doesn’t always have to be sugary; it can be rich, creamy or even subtly sweet as long as it delivers a moment of pure delight. That’s why we offer options like our mini cups, bars and mini bars, which cater to health-conscious consumers by providing portion-controlled indulgence without compromising on flavor or quality.”

“Traditionally, desserts have been associated with indulgences, sweetness and rich flavors, but today, we see more functional, plant-based, sweet, salty and savory desserts driven by cultural and global influences,” observes Kevin Ly, director of research and development at Sugar Bowl Bakery and a second-generation member of the family that founded the Hayward, Calif.-based company.

“Dessert is no longer just about hitting a sweet sugar high,” asserts Michael Zaro, owner of Zaro’s Family Bakery, the storied New York-based kosher business that also sells products at grocery stores. “It’s about balance, nostalgia and experience. Consumers today seek indulgence with intention, gravitating toward artisanal treats that blend heritage with modern sensibilities. Better-for-you ingredients, portion control and globally inspired flavors are redefining what dessert can be, moving beyond the final course to become an anytime indulgence. Snackable, on-the-go options are rising as people look for meaningful moments of enjoyment throughout the day.”

“Our guests still love dessert!” affirms Nina Lesser-Goldsmith, owner/COO of Healthy Living Market and Café, a South Burlington, Vt.-based independent operator with three locations in Vermont and upstate New York. “While consumers do still look for sweet treats as the quintessential dessert, they are also shifting to choosing dessert options that satisfy their sweet craving and support their wellness goals.” Lesser-Goldsmith cites low-sugar, high-protein, high-fiber and “good for the gut” options as currently driving trends in functional sweets, while nondairy desserts like oat milk-based ice creams are continuing to rise in popularity as part of consumer interest in plant-based foods.

“At the same time, classic novelties and confections continue to show growth,” she notes. “Despite any and all wellness trends, people clearly still find space for a classic indulgence.”