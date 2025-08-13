 Skip to main content

Shoppers in Connecticut Flock to New Wegmans

Grocer’s outpost in town of Norwalk opened in late July
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Norwalk wegmans
The newest Wegmans store opened for business on July 23 in Norwalk, Conn.

The latest Wegmans Food Markets location on the East Coast is already bustling, serving customers in the back-to-school season and ahead of a busy back half of the retail year. The grocer’s newest store in Norwalk, Conn., opened on July 23 and serves shoppers seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The Wegmans at 675 Connecticut Avenue in this community that’s considered part of the greater New York City metropolitan area spans more than 92,000 square feet and employs more than 500 associates. In the works for more than three years, the newly built supermarket is the retailer’s first outpost in the state of Connecticut and also features a two-story parking deck with a walking bridge leading to the store.

[RELATED: Big Y Expands Footprint in Massachusetts With 2 New Supermarkets]

As with other Wegmans locations, this one features the retailer’s signature Market Café food hall and a diverse assortment across the perimeter and center store. Shoppers can browse from more than 500 varieties of beer in that adult beverage section. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
norwalk wegmans
The Wegmans in Norwalk is designed to accommodate the store's many fans, with a double-deck parking area and pedestrian bridge.

In a social media post, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said that residents were eager to shop at a local Wegmans. "They've been a fantastic partner to the city over the past year, attending many of our community events and working with local nonprofit organizations to find ways to donate their food waste to food-insecure individuals in the community. They've also prioritized hiring Norwalk residents to their brand-new store,” he declared.

Earlier this year, Wegmans made another “first,” unveiling its first location on Long Island in the community of Lake Grove. 

To introduce the business to the community, Wegmans is partnering with local nonprofit groups and donated nearly $50,000 to area causes.

“We learned from our employees about what is important to the community and where we can make our biggest impact,” said Norwalk Service Manager Cody Nunn. “They connected us with some great local nonprofits, and food banks, and the city helped us locate other organizations to partner with to make an impact in the area we’re serving.”

Next up for the popular regional grocer is a site in the Pittsburgh market. A store in Cranberry Township, Pa., is slated to open sometime in 2027 and will be the first Wegmans in the southwestern part of that state.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 114 stores along the East Coast. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Most Sustainable Grocers.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds