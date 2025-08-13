Shoppers in Connecticut Flock to New Wegmans

The Wegmans in Norwalk is designed to accommodate the store's many fans, with a double-deck parking area and pedestrian bridge.

In a social media post, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said that residents were eager to shop at a local Wegmans. "They've been a fantastic partner to the city over the past year, attending many of our community events and working with local nonprofit organizations to find ways to donate their food waste to food-insecure individuals in the community. They've also prioritized hiring Norwalk residents to their brand-new store,” he declared.

Earlier this year, Wegmans made another “first,” unveiling its first location on Long Island in the community of Lake Grove.

To introduce the business to the community, Wegmans is partnering with local nonprofit groups and donated nearly $50,000 to area causes.

“We learned from our employees about what is important to the community and where we can make our biggest impact,” said Norwalk Service Manager Cody Nunn. “They connected us with some great local nonprofits, and food banks, and the city helped us locate other organizations to partner with to make an impact in the area we’re serving.”

Next up for the popular regional grocer is a site in the Pittsburgh market. A store in Cranberry Township, Pa., is slated to open sometime in 2027 and will be the first Wegmans in the southwestern part of that state.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 114 stores along the East Coast. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Most Sustainable Grocers.