Shipt to Deliver Holiday Gifts, Groceries Through Christmas Eve

Shipt is helping last-minute shoppers this holiday season. The multi-retailer, same-day delivery company is allowing shoppers to place orders for delivery up through Christmas Eve. This order deadline is more than a week later than traditional carrier holiday shipping deadlines, with Shipt offering a final delivery window of 5:00-6:00 p.m. local time for orders placed that afternoon.

"Consumers who remember on Dec. 23 that they didn't send a gift to their niece across the country and families who wake up on Dec. 24 realizing they are out of sugar for Santa's cookies – rest easy. Your Shipt Shopper has you covered," said Chief Business Officer and Holiday Shopping Expert Rina Hurst. "Just give the Shipt app a few taps – and your gifts or groceries will be personally shopped and delivered that same day."

According to a recent survey conducted by Shipt, over half of Americans (64%) plan to purchase holiday gifts online, but given shipping delays and shortages, one quarter of shoppers are taking advantage of same-day delivery services for last-minute shopping. In fact, Shipt's forecasting predicts its biggest December day will be Dec. 23.

"This year brings its own set of unique challenges with supply chain issues impacting store shelves and shipping deadlines backed out 10, 12, even 15 days before Christmas to guarantee delivery in time for the holidays. Shipt is proud to offer a reliable, personalized, and same day option for the eleventh-hour shoppers all the way up to the evening of Christmas Eve," continued Hurst.

With supply chain and shipping challenges continuing across the country, Shipt is working closely with retailers to maintain the most up-to-date inventories. When a customer adds an item to their cart that is in low stock, they are prompted to select a backup. Shipt has seen a 90% plus success rate in securing those backup items and Shipt Shoppers are able to save the sale the vast majority of the time.

Additionally, Visa credit cardholders can now get a free Shipt membership to order products from local grocers and national chains including Target and CVS. Shipt teamed up with digital payment provider Visa in the fall to offer the benefit.

Shipt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and an app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco.