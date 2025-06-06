Sheetz Launches New Vodka Sodas

Sheetz is giving its beverage assortment some additional fizz with the launch of two new vodka sodas.

Sold under the Sheetz brand, the Altoona, Pa.-based convenience store chain is now offering shoppers its Shpiked Peach Ringz and the higher-proof Shpiiiked Peach Ringz.

Developed in partnership with Slushed Brands LLC, the new private label drinks are mixed with peach gummy rings and distilled premium vodka, and are lightly carbonated to deliver a burst of peachy flavor.

[RELATED: Consumer Trust in Private Label Offers Growth Opportunities]

Shpiked Peach Ringz features 5% ABV, while Shpiiiked Peach Ringz is a bit stronger at 8% ABV.

“Summer is here, and we couldn’t be more excited to kick this season off by releasing these bright, bubbly, peach-packed vodka sodas to our customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. “These drinks taste like sunshine in a can and are the ideal drinks to keep the good vibes going, whether you’re by a pool, at the beach or at a baseball game. This is our way of turning up the flavor and fun for our customers all summer long.”

Single 16-ounce cans of both drinks will retail for $2.19, and six-packs of 12-ounce cans will retail for $11.99 at Sheetz stores. Single 19-ounce cans of Shpiiiked Peach Ringz will sell for $11.99 at PNC Park.

This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.