Schnucks Elevates Fresh Food Operations

Schnucks can now make smarter, more informed decisions, offering customers fresh food at peak flavor and freshness.

Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets Inc. has successfully implemented Fresh Item Management Solutions from Logile Inc., a global provider of AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions for the retail industry.

Schnucks has deployed Logile’s Fresh Item Management Solutions to modernize its fresh food operations, adopting a data-driven and automated approach that eliminates guesswork. By optimizing forecasting, standardizing recipe management and automating compliance tracking, the technology ensures streamlined operations and consistency across Schnucks' 114-store network.

"Logile’s solutions have truly transformed our fresh food operations, providing us with greater control over production planning," said Kim Anderson, VP of store operations support at Schnucks. "Digitizing these key processes and seamlessly integrating them into our daily operations has made a profound difference."

According to Logile, the key solutions driving this transformation include: