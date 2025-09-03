 Skip to main content

Schnucks Elevates Fresh Food Operations

Logile helps Midwest grocer refine production forecasting and inventory management
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Schnucks
Schnucks can now make smarter, more informed decisions, offering customers fresh food at peak flavor and freshness.

Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets Inc. has successfully implemented Fresh Item Management Solutions from Logile Inc., a global provider of AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions for the retail industry.

Schnucks has deployed Logile’s Fresh Item Management Solutions to modernize its fresh food operations, adopting a data-driven and automated approach that eliminates guesswork. By optimizing forecasting, standardizing recipe management and automating compliance tracking, the technology ensures streamlined operations and consistency across Schnucks' 114-store network. 

"Logile’s solutions have truly transformed our fresh food operations, providing us with greater control over production planning," said Kim Anderson, VP of store operations support at Schnucks. "Digitizing these key processes and seamlessly integrating them into our daily operations has made a profound difference."

According to Logile, the key solutions driving this transformation include:

  • AI and Machine-Learning-Based Fresh Production and Ingredient Forecasting: Logile’s advanced forecasting models leverage AI and machine learning to predict demand with unparalleled accuracy by analyzing historical data, seasonality, weather, events and market trends. These intelligent models continuously learn and adapt, optimizing inventory management, minimizing stockouts and reducing excess inventory, all while providing real-time insights for more efficient decision- making and supply chain management.
  • Production Planning: Logile's production-planning system offers role-based visibility into sales and production forecasts, using item movement data and on-hand inventory to determine optimal production levels, timings and quantities. This ensures accurate production scheduling, reduces overproduction and helps minimize shrinkage.
  • Recipe and Nutrition Management: The system digitizes recipes and integrates with Food Data Central (FDC) for precise nutritional labeling. It stores all recipe components, including ingredients, sub-recipes and preparation steps, ensuring compliance with FDA regulations and providing real-time updates for allergens and nutritional content.
  • Grind Management: Automating grind tracking and integrating with Task Management ensures compliance with USDA regulations. By capturing supplier details, lot numbers and production dates via barcode scanning, Logile streamlines store-level record-keeping and maintains accurate grind logs.
  • Yield Management: The solution tracks the breakdown of raw items into sellable cuts, accounting for trimming loss and bone removal. By maintaining cutting tests and yield percentages, it enhances inventory control, optimizes replenishment and guarantees consistent product availability across Schnucks’ stores.
“These production-planning and fresh item management solutions integrate seamlessly with Logile’s Connected Workforce Platform, aligning fresh food operations with store execution management to deliver a fully optimized in-store experience,” explained Tom Henry, chief data and information officer at Schnucks. “With these advanced capabilities, Schnucks has improved demand visibility, enhanced forecasting accuracy and ensured our customers receive fresh food at its peak flavor, while minimizing waste and markdowns. By automating core processes, we are ensuring consistency across locations and enabling more efficient store execution for our teammates.”

"Fresh food operations require a level of precision that traditional methods simply can't achieve," said Purna Mishra, founder and CEO of Southlake, Texas-based Logile. "Retailers today are seeking technology that not only simplifies execution, but also provides actionable, data-driven insights for smarter decision-making. Schnucks' success highlights the broader industry shift toward automation and intelligent fresh food management."

With Schnucks’ rollout fully underway, Logile continues to lead the way in fresh food management, equipping grocers with the technology needed to offer high-quality products with precision and confidence.

For example, West Coast grocer Vallarta Supermarkets also successfully implemented Logile’s Fresh Item Management suite.

“Vallarta has seen a significant reduction in pitch and donation and now has enterprise visibility into performance compliance,” noted Steve Netherton, Vallarta’s CIO and VP of continuous improvement. “Our associates can work more efficiently within a single seamless platform to reduce waste and ensure customers always find the fresh items they expect.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 11,000 associates. The family-owned company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025

