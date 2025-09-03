Schnucks Elevates Fresh Food Operations
“These production-planning and fresh item management solutions integrate seamlessly with Logile’s Connected Workforce Platform, aligning fresh food operations with store execution management to deliver a fully optimized in-store experience,” explained Tom Henry, chief data and information officer at Schnucks. “With these advanced capabilities, Schnucks has improved demand visibility, enhanced forecasting accuracy and ensured our customers receive fresh food at its peak flavor, while minimizing waste and markdowns. By automating core processes, we are ensuring consistency across locations and enabling more efficient store execution for our teammates.”
"Fresh food operations require a level of precision that traditional methods simply can't achieve," said Purna Mishra, founder and CEO of Southlake, Texas-based Logile. "Retailers today are seeking technology that not only simplifies execution, but also provides actionable, data-driven insights for smarter decision-making. Schnucks' success highlights the broader industry shift toward automation and intelligent fresh food management."
With Schnucks’ rollout fully underway, Logile continues to lead the way in fresh food management, equipping grocers with the technology needed to offer high-quality products with precision and confidence.
For example, West Coast grocer Vallarta Supermarkets also successfully implemented Logile’s Fresh Item Management suite.
“Vallarta has seen a significant reduction in pitch and donation and now has enterprise visibility into performance compliance,” noted Steve Netherton, Vallarta’s CIO and VP of continuous improvement. “Our associates can work more efficiently within a single seamless platform to reduce waste and ensure customers always find the fresh items they expect.”
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 11,000 associates. The family-owned company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025.