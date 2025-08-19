Schnucks to Close Southern Wisconsin Store

All 57 Schnucks employees in Janesville will have the choice of a transfer to a Schnucks store in the Rockford, Ill., area, which is more than 30 miles away, or a severance package. For those who transfer, Schnucks said that it will make every effort to place associates in comparable jobs earning the same rate of pay, doing a similar type of work and working a similar number of scheduled hours per week.

Schnucks Janesville customers can continue to earn and redeem Schnucks Rewards points until the store closes on Sept. 21. After that time, customers can continue earning and redeeming Schnucks Rewards points at any other Schnucks location, including those in the Rockford area.

Elsewhere, Schnucks is finalizing plans to bring a new Schnucks store to Creve Coeur, Mo., as part of the Olia Village mixed-use master development. The proposed approximately 68,000-square-foot store will be adjacent to and replace the current store located at 10650 Olive Boulevard at North Spoede Road.

The current 36,500-square-foot Creve Coeur store opened in 1967 and is one of the oldest and smallest locations that Schnucks operates.

“After serving our loyal customers in the Creve Coeur and surrounding area for nearly six decades, we’re excited to continue nourishing people’s lives in that community with a brand-new, state-of-the-art Schnucks store,” said Schnuck. “In addition to a more modern and efficient shopping experience, once open, the new location will allow us to offer shoppers more options and amenities that simply aren’t possible at the current, smaller location.”

Once construction is completed, store employees will transfer to the new location, and Schnucks expects to hire additional teammates to help staff the larger store.

The grand opening and other details will be shared in the future as Creve Coeur plans are finalized.

Schnucks also has a second Creve Coeur location at 12756 Olive Boulevard in Bellerive Plaza that opened in 1976.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 11,000 associates. The family-owned company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025.