Scale Up — And Stay True to Your Roots
2. Make it a Multidisciplinary Conversation
Localization can be about more than putting cereal boxes, ramen noodles or premade Cuban sandwiches within easy reach. By huddling early in the planning process, grocers and their architecture and engineering teams can brainstorm more ambitious offerings, a conversation that should include how mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, or refrigeration codes and components could come into play.
Let’s say the college town is in southwest Texas. Students could pop in and see a fast-casual street taco bar with a locally inspired menu and graphics, as well as a fast and efficient queueing system. Mechanical engineers have worked with the store designers to create a distinct experience, controlling the airflow in and around the taco bar so that the croissants at the bakery on the other side of the store never take on the aroma of honey-lime barbacoa.
[PODCAST: H-E-B Talks Store Design]
Likewise, the architecture and engineering team has taken the time to chart how other patron profiles — retired professors, say, or parents with young children — will experience and use the space. Having studied the demographics and psychographics in the market, the team might suggest giving politically and environmentally conscious shoppers a bit more information. Imagine a portrait of the third-generation farmer who grew those habanero and serrano peppers, or an illuminated display showing how the store minimizes its carbon footprint.
3. Know Thyself — And Build This Into Your Store Design
Some employees at the expanding New England grocery chain Market Basket sport nametags that list the number of years that they’ve devoted to the company. It’s a seemingly small detail that conveys a sense of community connection. For its part, fast-expanding Publix has built a strong reputation via its employees’ friendliness and service orientation.
If the human dimension is a big part of who you are, make sure your architecture and engineering team understands this from the outset, because store design can be used to accentuate this strength. For example, the team could design the café so that seating is close to the service counter, making it easy for regulars to shoot the breeze with their favorite baristas. If your brand is more about convenience, the team might use site and store layout to maximize the efficiency of online order pickup.
As you form your growth strategy, focus on understanding the logistical, experiential and brand elements that will need to stay consistent. As for everything else, let flexibility and localization be the name of the game.