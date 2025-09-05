Scale Up — And Stay True to Your Roots

Expanding specialty grocer Wegmans Food Markets traces its roots to the Rochester Fruit & Vegetable Co., founded in New York state in 1916. (Pictured is Wegmans storefront in Medford, Mass. Image provided by HFA Architecture + Engineering).

When local grocers start thinking about scaling up, they can go through a bit of an identity crisis. Looking in the mirror, they still see a community-focused business that has scored a hit by connecting with specific people in specific places. That could be a few rural towns in western Massachusetts, or a smattering of beachfront food stores up and down the Gulf Coast.

Ramping up store growth raises the prospect of developing a one-size-fits-all prototype. How do you go regional or national without losing touch with what fueled your success in the first place?

Here are three design-related tips for connecting with new communities and customers as you grow your operations.

1. Take a More Nuanced View of Localization

Grocery execs and store designers have long understood the benefits of localization, but in too many cases, the approach ends up feeling like it was driven by the town’s chamber of commerce. If your new store is in a part of the country famed for its cranberry bogs, Columbia River salmon or Black Angus beef, then, by all means, use merchandising and graphics to celebrate these local icons. It also makes sense to create a community board that trumpets your support of sports teams, charities and public-safety heroes, with ads and social media accounts driving home the message.

However, a more granular approach to localization can yield benefits, too. In a practice that’s common to hospitality architects who design luxury hotels and resorts, expanding grocers can study how their new customers differ from one another. This knowledge can then be used to shape the look, feel and function of the store.

Imagine planning a store that will be within walking distance of three bustling colleges. The design firm has put together multiple patron profiles for that location and observed that time-pressed students who rarely cook will make up a big part of the customer base.

Rather than plopping down a one-size-fits-all prototype, the grocer can now work with the architecture and engineering team to maximize the visibility, visual appeal and convenience of the grab-and-go experience located close to the front of the store.