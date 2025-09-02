Save Mart Widens Efforts to Fight Food Waste

Using the free Flashfood app, shoppers can browse discounted products at their local participating Save Mart, purchase directly through the app, and pick up their order in-store.

West Coast grocer The Save Mart Companies has expanded the rollout of its Flashfood partnership to include 11 Save Mart banner stores in California’s Stanislaus County.

The Flashfood app connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at up to 50% off. Using the free app, shoppers can browse these discounted products at their local participating Save Mart, purchase directly through the app and pick up their order in-store.

[RELATED: Save Mart Cuts Prices on Thousands of Grocery Items]

The Save Mart Companies introduced Flashfood to California shoppers in March 2024, becoming the state’s first retailer to offer the program. Since then, the partnership has grown to dozens of locations, diverting thousands of pounds of food from landfills while delivering meaningful savings to customers.

“At The Save Mart Companies, we’re committed to providing innovative solutions that help families save on nutritious meals,” said Tamara Pattison, SVP and chief digital officer at The Save Mart Companies. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Flashfood across Stanislaus County and beyond, offering even more ways for our communities to eat healthy and save money.”