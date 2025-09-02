 Skip to main content

Save Mart Widens Efforts to Fight Food Waste

West Coast grocer expands rollout of Flashfood app to help divert food from landfills and provide affordable groceries for shoppers
Marian Zboraj
Flashfood
Using the free Flashfood app, shoppers can browse discounted products at their local participating Save Mart, purchase directly through the app, and pick up their order in-store.

West Coast grocer The Save Mart Companies has expanded the rollout of its Flashfood partnership to include 11 Save Mart banner stores in California’s Stanislaus County. 

The Flashfood app connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at up to 50% off. Using the free app, shoppers can browse these discounted products at their local participating Save Mart, purchase directly through the app and pick up their order in-store.

The Save Mart Companies introduced Flashfood to California shoppers in March 2024, becoming the state’s first retailer to offer the program. Since then, the partnership has grown to dozens of locations, diverting thousands of pounds of food from landfills while delivering meaningful savings to customers.

“At The Save Mart Companies, we’re committed to providing innovative solutions that help families save on nutritious meals,” said Tamara Pattison, SVP and chief digital officer at The Save Mart Companies. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Flashfood across Stanislaus County and beyond, offering even more ways for our communities to eat healthy and save money.”

“This expansion into the greater Stanislaus County area marks another important step in making fresh, quality food accessible to more communities,” added Jordan Schenck, CEO of Flashfood, which is based in Toronto. “This is a community that produces much of the state’s fresh produce, so it’s particularly important that they have access to it at affordable prices. We’re proud to continue working with The Save Mart Companies to bring value to shoppers and reduce the amount of perfectly good food going to waste."

To date, Flashfood has rerouted more than 140 million pounds of food from landfills while saving shoppers more than $355 million on their groceries. The app is now available in more than 2,000 stores across North America. 

Later this year, Flashfood will accept SNAP EBT as a payment method at Save Mart stores, providing additional savings opportunities for the 4.6 million SNAP customers in California.

The Save Mart Companies operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington state. The Modesto, Calif.-based regional grocery chain has more than 12,000 associates and is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

