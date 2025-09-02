Save Mart Widens Efforts to Fight Food Waste
“This expansion into the greater Stanislaus County area marks another important step in making fresh, quality food accessible to more communities,” added Jordan Schenck, CEO of Flashfood, which is based in Toronto. “This is a community that produces much of the state’s fresh produce, so it’s particularly important that they have access to it at affordable prices. We’re proud to continue working with The Save Mart Companies to bring value to shoppers and reduce the amount of perfectly good food going to waste."
To date, Flashfood has rerouted more than 140 million pounds of food from landfills while saving shoppers more than $355 million on their groceries. The app is now available in more than 2,000 stores across North America.
Later this year, Flashfood will accept SNAP EBT as a payment method at Save Mart stores, providing additional savings opportunities for the 4.6 million SNAP customers in California.
The Save Mart Companies operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington state. The Modesto, Calif.-based regional grocery chain has more than 12,000 associates and is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.