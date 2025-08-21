Save Mart Reimagines 50-Year Presence in Turlock With Updated Store

West Coast grocery chain The Save Mart Companies officially celebrated the grand re-opening of its reimagined Save Mart Turlock store on Wednesday, Aug. 20, deepening its community roots.

The store, located at 2595 Geer Road, marks more than five decades of Save Mart's presence in Turlock, where the company has been serving families since 1972. The enhanced location offers an elevated shopping experience featuring locally sourced everyday items, expanded fresh meat and produce departments, upgraded digital pickup services, and a larger wine and spirits selection.

"We're excited to bring Turlock an even better shopping experience while staying true to the local values our customers know and trust," said Daniel Moore, group VP of operations at The Save Mart Companies. "This reopening is our way of saying thank you to a community that's supported us for more than 50 years."