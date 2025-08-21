Save Mart Reimagines 50-Year Presence in Turlock With Updated Store

Save Mart aims to provide customers with the freshest food at affordable prices. (Image credit: The Save Mart Companies)
Family-oriented programming is set to continue in August, including the Turlock Moms Club's Snack to School Showdown on Saturday, Aug. 23, plus additional product sampling and special Friday giveaways. Through Sept. 16, shoppers can take advantage of such exclusive offers as 5X loyalty points on qualifying purchases and a $40 discount for first-time online pickup orders. Seniors receive 5% savings every Tuesday, and discounts are available for Stanislaus State students with valid IDs.
Meanwhile, approximately 30 miles north of Turlock, The Save Mart Companies recently broke ground on a new store in Manteca. The 52,000-square-foot Save Mart store there, expected to open in summer 2026, will anchor the Marketplace @ Main Shopping Center.
The Save Mart Companies operates 194 Save Mart Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington state. The Modesto, Calif.-based regional grocery chain has more than 12,000 associates and is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.