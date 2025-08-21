 Skip to main content

Save Mart Reimagines 50-Year Presence in Turlock With Updated Store

West Coast grocery chain enhances shopping experience in California’s Central Valley
Marian Zboraj
Save Mart Turlock
Save Mart's enhanced Turlock location offers an elevated shopping experience featuring locally sourced everyday items. (Image credit: The Save Mart Companies)

West Coast grocery chain The Save Mart Companies officially celebrated the grand re-opening of its reimagined Save Mart Turlock store on Wednesday, Aug. 20, deepening its community roots.

The store, located at 2595 Geer Road, marks more than five decades of Save Mart's presence in Turlock, where the company has been serving families since 1972. The enhanced location offers an elevated shopping experience featuring locally sourced everyday items, expanded fresh meat and produce departments, upgraded digital pickup services, and a larger wine and spirits selection.

"We're excited to bring Turlock an even better shopping experience while staying true to the local values our customers know and trust," said Daniel Moore, group VP of operations at The Save Mart Companies. "This reopening is our way of saying thank you to a community that's supported us for more than 50 years."

Save Mart Turlock
The newly transformed Turlock store features a larger wine and spirits selection. (Image credit: The Save Mart Companies)

The grand reopening kicked off with free bags of groceries for the first 100 customers who made a purchase. Save Mart leadership and local dignitaries gathered for a ceremonial ribbon cutting, while the company contributed $7,500 in charitable donations to five local organizations: Turlock Hornets Youth Cheer, Turlock Unified School District, SCOE Homelessness and Food Insecurity Resources, Turlock Community Theatre, and Turlock Gospel Mission. 

Opening day featured activations with longtime local partners, including a special tasting station from Sunnyside Farms Ice Cream and a grocery-bagging competition between Turlock's police and fire departments. This crowd-favorite competition raised additional funds for Operation Blue Santa and Random Acts of Kindness, while all bagged groceries and $1,000 in gift cards were donated to the CSU Stanislaus Warrior Food Pantry. Combined with the ceremonial donations, Save Mart's total philanthropic giving reached $13,606 for the Turlock community.

Save Mart Turlock
Save Mart aims to provide customers with the freshest food at affordable prices. (Image credit: The Save Mart Companies)

Family-oriented programming is set to continue in August, including the Turlock Moms Club's Snack to School Showdown on Saturday, Aug. 23, plus additional product sampling and special Friday giveaways. Through Sept. 16, shoppers can take advantage of such exclusive offers as 5X loyalty points on qualifying purchases and a $40 discount for first-time online pickup orders. Seniors receive 5% savings every Tuesday, and discounts are available for Stanislaus State students with valid IDs.

Meanwhile, approximately 30 miles north of Turlock, The Save Mart Companies recently broke ground on a new store in Manteca. The 52,000-square-foot Save Mart store there, expected to open in summer 2026, will anchor the Marketplace @ Main Shopping Center.

The Save Mart Companies operates 194 Save Mart Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington state. The Modesto, Calif.-based regional grocery chain has more than 12,000 associates and is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

